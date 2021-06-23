Cancel
Orono, ME

Spend Fridays on the farm with UMaine Extension 4-H

Sun-Journal
 11 days ago

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is offering a new hands-on summer learning series focused on Maine agriculture for ages 12–18. Participants in the four-session “4-H Fridays on the Farm” program will take a tour of each participating farm’s operations, gain hands-on experience and learn what different farms across the state contribute to the Maine food system. This is the first in a planned series of educational programs from the Maine 4-H Agricultural Leadership Ambassador Program.

