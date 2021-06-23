Missing Hudson Valley Boy Found

Putnam County resident James Thesing Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 16-year-old boy who went missing in the Hudson Valley has been located.

Putnam County resident James Thesing, of Philipstown, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, June 22, according to an alert from the New York State Police.

State Police announced Tuesday evening that he had been found.

"James has been located in good health and returned to his family," state police said in a statement. "Thank you everyone for your assistance."

