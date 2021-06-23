Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, NY

Missing Hudson Valley Boy Found

By Joe Lombardi
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Lh6G_0actptdI00
Putnam County resident James Thesing Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 16-year-old boy who went missing in the Hudson Valley has been located.

Putnam County resident James Thesing, of Philipstown, was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, June 22, according to an alert from the New York State Police.

State Police announced Tuesday evening that he had been found.

"James has been located in good health and returned to his family," state police said in a statement. "Thank you everyone for your assistance."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
113K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philipstown, NY
County
Putnam County, NY
Putnam County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#The New York State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Man, 24, Drowns In Lake At Central PA State Park

A 24-year-old man drowned in a lake located in a Pennsylvania State Park Saturday, York County officials said. The unidentified male was out with family on a pontoon rental when they all decided to swim close to the shore around 7 p.m. in Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

SEEN HER? Former NJ Teacher Reported Missing

Police are searching for a former New Jersey teacher reported missing. Kelly Brophy's family said her phone was last tracked to Brooklyn, NY on June 30, but has since been off and she is unreachable. Brophy -- formerly a teacher in Lawrence Township -- is believed to be suffering from...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Killer Of Hudson Valley Girl Granted Parole

A man convicted in the 1980 killing of a Hudson Valley teenager has been granted parole. Robert McCain, age 60, will be allowed to be released as early as Tuesday, Aug. 3, said the state Department of Corrections and Supervision. McCain, who killed 16-year-old Paula Bohovesky in Rockland County, had...
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Fatally Striking Pedestrian, Police Say

A 20-year-old Long Island man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that killed a pedestrian, police announced. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2, Steven Moscatiello, age 20, of Garden City, was operating a gray-colored 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park at the intersection of Cherry Lane when he struck the male pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.
Warren County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Possible Fatality Reported In Route 80 Crash

A serious crash closed I-80 in Warren County Saturday evening. The crash occurred on the westbound side at milepost 12 in Hope Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. One person died, according to initial and unconfirmed police reports. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Airlifted In Clark Crash

A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car in Clark Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 85-year-old resident was walking west on the sidewalk in front of Santander Bank when they were struck by a Jetta heading east on Raritan Road, Clark Police Det. Lt. Christian Lott said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing NY Woman Found Dead, State Police Say

A 45-year-old woman who was reported missing in New York earlier this week has been found dead, state police announced. On Tuesday, June 29, an alert was issued for Angola resident Gina J. Baca, who was reported missing by the Seneca Nation of Indians in Erie County. This week, on...