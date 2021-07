SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Impact Wrestlers of the Week: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering. Wrestler of the Week goes to Grace and Ellering for their promo segment on last week’s Impact. Both wrestlers are best known for their in-ring action, but they really delivered in this talking segment, which saw Ellering try to plead with Grace to continue teaming. Grace continued her heel turn and got angry at Ellering for bringing up Tenille Dashwood. Jazz even made a surprise appearance to add a nice touch to this home run of a segment.