Mobile games are a popular form of entertainment, reaching millions of players all over the world. Players are spending a lot of money on in-app purchases, and brands are paying for in-app advertisements. And this brings along with it, the Hackers, who are there in the gaming industry from the very beginning. They have free access to in-game currency and sometimes have hacks that cannot be detected easily. And just like these games, Free Fire is also a very popular game that also has many hackers playing the game. Here we will be speaking about the different kinds of hacks that are predominantly practiced in Free Fire.