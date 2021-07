Acon Digital has updated its entire line of plugins to run natively on Apple Silicon processors such as Apple M1. “After releasing our audio editor Acoustica with native support for Apple Silicon in April, we have spent the past two months releasing updates for our range of plug-ins with native Apple Silicon support”, says Stian Aagedal, CEO at Acon Digital, and continues: “We are excited to leverage the full potential of Apple’s new line of processors and are very pleased with the responsiveness as well as the low CPU and power consumption when running our products natively on Apple M1”.