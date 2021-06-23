Cancel
Public Safety

1 Count of Criminal Mischief

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrumm, James Thomas - 1 count Burglary and 4 additional charges. On Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 1040 hours police responded to call for a burglary report from a business office. The burglary was reported to have happened sometime over the weekend 09/11/2020 - 09/14/2020. The unknown actor entered the business and stole an Apple MacBook Air,...

www.crimewatchpa.com
#Criminal Mischief#Criminal Trespass#Receiving Stolen Property#Hoops#Issuing Authority
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Criminal Convictions

Rodrigo Lopez Aceves, 31, of Brookings, Oregon, was convicted a DUI with a greater than .15 blood alcohol level and a was sentenced to three years of probation, four days in jail and a fine of $1,864. Grant Allen Boles, 27, of Crescent City, was convicted of two counts of...
Southampton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Criminal Mischief Reported at Southampton Community Center

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — The Upper Southampton Township Police Department is investigating a report of criminal mischief that occured sometime this past weekend at the Southampton Community Center. Authorities state the suspect is described as a white male with a stocky build and thinning short hair. He was carrying a yellow...
Chambersburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Criminal Trespass

On 6/19/21, the Chambersburg Police Department investigated a Criminal Trespass at the New Life Thrift Shop, 1108 Sheller Ave. At 3:29 AM, store video surveillance shows a white male forcibly open an outer set of doors, then attempts to forcibly open the inner set of doors, but fails. The male is wearing a white shirt, light colored shorts and white shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip of Crimewatch.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

1 Count Contempt For Violation Of Order

Widmann, Nathan - 1 Count Contempt For Violation Of Order. On July 3rd, 2021, at 1852 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were contacted by a female victim who was in the 1st block of E. High Street. The female stated that she has an active protection from abuse order against Nathan WIDMANN, and he was currently calling/texting her. In total, WIDMANN called the...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Laviscount, Husani A - (1) Count Felony Arson and 4 additional charges

Arson / Burglary / Risking Catastrophe / Criminal Mischief / Recklessly Endangering Another Person Arrest, 8:00 to 8:44 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, 600 block Wyncroft Lane (LT) – Husani A. Laviscount, M/33, of Queens, NY, was charged with the above offenses, following an apartment fire. Police investigators, working with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, determined that the fire was intentionally set by Laviscount, which resulted in the above charges. Laviscount, unlawfully entered one (1) of the apartments, and then intentionally set it on fire, which then spread to a total of five (5) other occupied structures, with the purpose of destroying or damaging them. Total loss exceeded $5,000.00, making this a felony offense. During the time of the fire, eight (8) people were inside of their apartments in the building. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Laviscount remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Laviscount should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
Bartow, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Today’s Criminal Of The Day

Today’s #CriminalOfTheDay is 52-year-old Dashong Booker of Bartow, who our deputies arrested & charged with 2 counts of felony animal cruelty & 1 misdemeanor charge. Thanks to an anonymous tip about neglected dogs at her home, our Animal Control folks & Ag Crimes detectives were able to save 2 of the dogs. Another dog was deceased when we got there.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Loveland, Berthoud law enforcement calls: Criminal mischief reports

Noon. Vehicle accident without injury, Loch Mount Drive and North Taft Avenue. Noon. Assault, reported at McKee Medical Center, 2000 N. Boise Ave. 1 p.m. Trespass, 1400 block of Cascade Avenue. 1 p.m. Theft, Walmart, 1325 N. Denver Ave. 2 p.m. Vehicle trespass, 6100 block of Crossroads Boulevard. 2 p.m....
Public Safetysportswar.com

F'in criminals

My Starz promotion ended so I called to cancel Starz because you frickin' can't do that online. smh. Could barely hear the Jimmy. Every time I deal with those aholes my blood pressure goes way up. [Post edited by FfxStationHokie at 07/06/2021 5:11PM]
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT

Roseburg Police cited a woman following an alleged criminal mischief incident on Friday. The RPD report said just after 1:10 a.m. a 20-year old allegedly threw a cement brick through the windshield of the victim’s vehicle after having an argument, in the 1000 block of Northeast Stephens. The woman was...
Somerset, KYwtloam.com

Man Arrested and Charged with Arson, Wanton Endangerment and Mischief

Sheriff Greg Speck reports that on May 30, 2021, Deputy Alex Wesley responded to a structural fire on Old Salts Road in Somerset, Kentucky. As a result of Deputy Wesley’s investigation, Ryan C. Daulton, age 32, of Old Salts Road in Somerset, Kentucky was arrested and charged with Arson, 2nd Degree, Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree, and Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree.
Restaurantsscottjosephorlando.com

CSI: Criminal Salad Investigation

New details have come in regarding the alleged Saladgate incident at Hillstone recently. As I told you in Wednesday’s edition of Newsy Nuggets, Winter Park Police were called to the restaurant during Tuesday’s lunch hour because a customer had requested a salad to go. The customer, Bruce Woodburn, posted about...
Jackson County, GAmainstreetnews.com

Recent State Court proceedings

The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:. •Christian James Kirkland, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, endangering a child while DUI and failure to maintain lane, $1,500 fine, 12 months probation, 90 days confinement, 240 Hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), no alcohol, screens and II tags. Charges of disorderly conduct, open container and child safety restraint violation were dismissed.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

3925 (a) Receiving Stolen Property (F3)

Marshall, Lamar - Title 18 3921 (a) Theft by unlawful taking or disposition (F3) and 3 additional charges. The Plumstead Township Police Department obtained a felony arrest warrant for Lamar Marshall, who was last known to be residing at 3601 N. Madison Street in Wilmington Delaware. The felony charges are stemming from a motor vehicle theft that occurred back on November 16 th of 2020. If you have any...
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

HAGGERTY, John Dale - criminal mischief and 1 additional charge

The LBPD filed a criminal complaint against John Dale HAGGERTY, age 44, of Lititz for Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass. On 05/04/2021, employees of a business in the 200 block of South Broad Street reported that a company vehicle had been vandalized causing $1,331 dollars in damage. Surveillance from the business showed that a male entered the business property on 04/29/2021 between 6am and 7am and damaged the vehicle. Through the investigation it was determined that the male seen in the surveillance was HAGGERTY.
Denver, CObusinessden.com

Fund manager Tysdal pleads guilty to criminal counts of securities fraud

Local fund manager Tyler Tysdal has pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of securities fraud by omission nearly two years after settling with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Tysdal, 50, pleaded guilty to the state counts on Thursday — one count in each of the two criminal cases against...

