1 Count of Criminal Mischief

Arson / Burglary / Risking Catastrophe / Criminal Mischief / Recklessly Endangering Another Person Arrest, 8:00 to 8:44 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, 600 block Wyncroft Lane (LT) – Husani A. Laviscount, M/33, of Queens, NY, was charged with the above offenses, following an apartment fire. Police investigators, working with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, determined that the fire was intentionally set by Laviscount, which resulted in the above charges. Laviscount, unlawfully entered one (1) of the apartments, and then intentionally set it on fire, which then spread to a total of five (5) other occupied structures, with the purpose of destroying or damaging them. Total loss exceeded $5,000.00, making this a felony offense. During the time of the fire, eight (8) people were inside of their apartments in the building. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Laviscount remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Laviscount should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.