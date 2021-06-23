BOOM Library launches Doors foley sound library at intro offer
BOOM Library has announced the release of its new Micro Boom series sample library Doors, a collection of sounds of opening, closing, slamming, and creaking doors. Bringing BOOM Library’s typical high quality and attention to detail, this is the penultimate collection of Foley door sounds for all sound designers working in the film, game, and video industries. The library includes 3.5 GB of content with 2,100 sounds in 350 files.rekkerd.org