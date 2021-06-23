Cancel
BOOM Library launches Doors foley sound library at intro offer

rekkerd.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOOM Library has announced the release of its new Micro Boom series sample library Doors, a collection of sounds of opening, closing, slamming, and creaking doors. Bringing BOOM Library’s typical high quality and attention to detail, this is the penultimate collection of Foley door sounds for all sound designers working in the film, game, and video industries. The library includes 3.5 GB of content with 2,100 sounds in 350 files.

rekkerd.org
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Library offers free services for summer fun, learning

A summer adventure to the Joplin Public Library will be virtually free this month for those who sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Bonus freebies will be provided as the result of a partnership between the library, the Joplin School District’s nutritional services department and the city of Joplin’s public transit department.
Muleshoe, TXmuleshoejournal.com

Library launches 2nd annual Bear Hunt

Muleshoe Area Public Library is holding its 2nd Annual Bear Hunt and wants businesses and community members to join the fun. Kids can pick up large and small bear prints at the library, decorate them and post them in their windows. Then, the hunt begins. Everyone who participates gets an...
Musicwhatsupnewp.com

Sounds From The Big Chair: Redwood Library announces summer concert series

The launch of a summer concert series at The Redwood Library & Athenaeum was announced on Friday by Benedict Leca, Executive Director of the Redwood. “I’m very excited about this series, which will feature local musicians in a variety of genres performing on our 19′ Windsor rocking chair”. In June,...
Lawrence County, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Lawrence library offers summer reading programs

MOULTON — The Lawrence County Public Library’s summer self-reading program begins Tuesday and will run through July 30 and feature drawings for free gifts, according to library director Rex Bain. He said the program will allow the children grades 2-12 to read what they desire without any planned face-to-face programs....
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Exploring the Library: Door County Authors

Door County is a place that nurtures creativity and brings artists together, including writers. It’s fitting, then – and fortunate – that the Door County Library houses an extensive collection of books about the county by local authors, and it frequently hosts author talks and makes the recordings available on YouTube.
Shelton, CTMiddletown Press

Shelton library offering children Jedi training

SHELTON - Would-be Jedi Knights can begin their training right in the city next month. The Shelton Library System will be offering a Jedi training session on July 24 as part of their Summer Reading Program. This program was made possible by a donation from the Friends of the Shelton Library.
Ravenna, OHkentwired.com

Reed Memorial Library offers ‘Food Fridays’ to the community

Local food trucks gather for weekly Food Fridays at the Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna. Food Fridays happen each Friday until the end of August from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event has different local food trucks parked outside of the library each week. Reed Memorial Library has expanded Food Fridays this year to include other local businesses near the library that are running specials at their own locations.
Waukon, IAClayton County Register

Robey Memorial Library offers ‘The Quiet Girl’ ebook for reading and discussion through Big Library Read

Robey Memorial Library in Waukon is connecting its community of readers together during the next Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club. From June 28-July 12, readers can solve a compelling mystery in S.F. Kosa’s debut thriller, “The Quiet Girl”, and ebook from their library. Robey Memorial Library card holders can borrow the ebook for free without waiting by visiting https://bridges.overdrive.com/ or downloading the Libby app.
Niles, OHWFMJ.com

Little Free Library launched in Niles park

What's called a Little Free Library has been launched in Stevens Park. The McKinley Memorial Library shared the news on Tuesday about the Little Free Library located at the end of the StoryWalk. It offers a wide selection of books for all ages. The Little Free Library is a registered...
Montgomery County, MDmontgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Public Libraries Launches Brainfuse Services

Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) has launched Brainfuse’s HelpNow, JobNow and VetNow online services. A library card is needed to access the services. “We are so excited to be able to offer this array of resources,” said MCPL Director Anita Vassallo. “These are extremely important services that will help provide assistance to countless members of our community.”
Shoppingbedroomproducersblog.com

Lamprey Launches Mid-Year Sale (50% OFF) + 4 FREE Sound Libraries

Lamprey offers the Designer Bundle of Kontakt instruments and SFX for $25 AUD until July 5th, 2021. The website also features a Free Downloads section with four freely downloadable libraries. The Designer Bundle ($140 value) is an extensive collection of instrument libraries and SFX packs that lends itself very well...
Platteville, WItelegraphherald.com

Platteville Public Library launches book bike

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library has launched a mobile book service. The book bike will appear at community events including Platteville Farmer’s Market, Music in the Park and Storytime, according to an announcement. Staff will be available to check out materials and oversee activities. The new endeavor received support...
Rock Island, ILPosted by
QuadCities.com

Rock Island Public Library Offering More Services

As of June 21, Rock Island Public Library moved to a modified Phase 5 of our COVID operations plan. Here is what this means to our library. Seating on our public floors returns, with no gathering or time limit restrictions. Please help by wiping down tables after you use them. Wipe stations available throughout our locations.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Austin Public Library branches to offer indoor service

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) On Monday, all branches of the Austin Public Library will be open to in-person services, according to KXAN. On May 10 APL opened some services for in-person, but now people will be able to check out books, print items, use the computers, get library cards among others. Curbside services will stop now that in-person can resume.