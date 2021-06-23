Cancel
AmpLion 2 Rock Essentials plugin by Audified on sale at 50% OFF

rekkerd.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlugin Boutique has launched a sale on the AmpLion 2 Rock Essentials guitar amp and effect suite by Audified, offering a 50% discount for a few days only. Get incredibly sounding rock tones from three exceptionally modelled amps in a new generation of Audified’s AmpLion software. A complete revamp of Audified’s long-standing AmpLion Pro guitar software. Now with much more detailed models, new features, and totally re-designed GUI. A gear collection based exclusively on absolute rock staples!

rekkerd.org
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Zynaptiq Remix Bundle: Music recomposition plugin bundle on sale at 55% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Zynaptiq Remix Bundle, a collection of three unique and powerful processors: Morph 2, Pitchmap, and Unmix::Drums. Change the harmonies and melodies within instrument recordings, samples, loops, or even mixed music, and suppress individual notes in a mix while perfecting the tuning of the rest – in real-time, at maximum quality, and optionally under control of a MIDI keyboard with PITCHMAP. Create unheard musical elements by morphing between two instruments or rhythms, and create smooth morphing transitions with MORPH 2. Boost or cut the drums in a mix or sample frequency dependently, or add potentially illegal amounts of punch to your drum stems with UNMIX::DRUMS.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Essential Pianos Pack by AIR & Sonivox on sale for $14.99 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a limited time promotion on the Essential Pianos Pack, offering over 90% off on AIR Music Technology’s Mini Grand piano plugin and the Essential Keyboard Collection from Sonivox. Mini Grand is a simple to use yet powerful virtual piano instrument to suit a broad range of...
Computersrekkerd.org

Positive Grid Independence Sale: Get up to 50% off plugins & bundles

Positive Grid has launched a sales promotion with discounts of up to 50% off on its effect plugins and bundles. Our products range from free mobile apps and advanced sound design programs, to smart, connected effect pedals and tour quality amplifiers. Making new tones accessible to everyone also means connecting with tools that music makers know and love. Our music technology is compatible with all major platforms – and this connectivity gives music creators a way to explore new ways to be expressive, regardless of the platform they like to use.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

AIR Music Technology plugin bundles on sale for $9.99 USD

AIR Music Technology has launched a Summer Sale with discounts of up to 97% off on selected plugin bundles for a limited time only. The following collections are included in the promotion:. AIR Power Pack: Hybrid 3, Velvet and Mini Grand. AIR Essential Synths Pack: Vacuum Pro, Loom 2 and...
Workoutspurewow.com

9 Summer Workout Essentials On Sale for Prime Day

Are we not reveling in our freedom to run amok in the great outdoors, sweating and muscle building and being all-round healthy? Well, it sure looks like it from what people are snapping up on Amazon Prime Day. From cute weights to the shorts you'll depend on for coverage in group fitness experiences, we've cherry-picked what you'll want to buy. (And remember to apply fresh sweat-proof sunscreen, you Amazonian workout queen.)
Electronicsrekkerd.org

AAS Super Hot Summer Sale: Get 50% off plugins, sound packs & bundles

Applied Acoustics Systems has launched its annual Super Hot Summer Sale, offering a 50% discount on its synthesizer instruments, audio effects, sound packs, bundles and upgrades. The promotion includes the following bundles:. The Integral ($449 USD): All AAS plugins and the entire series of sound packs. Chromaphone 2 +PACKS ($195...
Shoppingrekkerd.org

Italian Harpsichord Bundle by Realsamples on sale at 87% OFF

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a two-week promotion on the Italian Harpsichord Bundle from Realsamples, a collection of 3 unique sounding harpsichord libraries for Native Instruments Kontakt. The libraries are part of the Edition Beurmann series. Andreas Beurmann (1928-2016) was a German musicologist and instrument collector, researching historical piano instruments.
Computersrekkerd.org

Waves Audio launches Half Annual Sale: Save 50% on plugins & bundles

Waves Audio has announced the launch of its Half Annual Sale, offering a 50% discount on audio plugins and bundles and free plugins with a purchase for a limited time. You can use coupon code HALF at the checkout to get the discount while the promotion lasts. The coupon can be used multiple times.
ShoppingGear Patrol

Everlane's Latest Sale Is Running Deep Discounts on Everyday Essentials

Looking for even more great savings? Subscribe to our daily newsletter Today’s Best Deals and have them sent straight to your inbox. Everlane is one of the internet's best sources of modern, eco-conscious, good-lookin' clothing. Right now, plenty of its best wares discounted up to 70 percent — from denim shirts to oxfords and everyday-ready jeans.
InternetPhoto & Video Tuts+

Best Shopping Cart Plugins for WordPress and WooCommerce

Are you looking for a shopping cart plugin for your website?. You need cart and checkout functionality for your website in order to sell products and receive payments. A well-designed shopping cart improves the customers' buying experience, reduces abandoned carts, and will contribute immensely to your bottom line. Some indispensable...
Retailbedroomproducersblog.com

iZotope Summer Sale: 92% OFF Bundles & Crossgrades

IZotope’s ongoing Summer Sale at Plugin Boutique offers up to 92% assorted bundles. The sale will be active throughout the month until June 30th. The majority of the sale features crossgrade and upgrade bundles, which are perfect for existing iZotope users. For example, you can crossgrade to the Everything Bundle...
Computerspro-tools-expert.com

6 Of The Best Plugin Samplers 2021

Right up there with the electric guitar in its influence on the sound and shape of modern music, the sampler is as relevant today as ever, giving us the means by which to turn our own samples and recordings into playable instruments, as well as ready access to all manner of convincing real-world emulations. Here are our six top picks.
Computersrekkerd.org

SlowMo realtime halfspeed plugin by Initial Audio on sale for $9.99 USD

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on Initial Audio’s SlowMo, offering nearly 90% off on the effect plugin that slows down your mixes, instruments, vocals and even effect channels by 100% in realtime. Playback everything in half-speed with this easy to use effect plugin for windows and mac. Especially in...
Computersnetapp.com

vmware plugin

A few questions i couldn't find it online, please share your experience. thanks. 1. if snapshot is happened on datastore instead of on VMs, will I/O be hold during the snapshot? will the snapshot takes longer to complete since multiple VMs may live on it. Any impact to the VM performance?
Computersspeckyboy.com

The Ingredients of a Great WordPress Plugin

There are currently over 58,000 listings in the WordPress Plugin Repository. Beyond that, there are likely thousands of free and commercial offerings available elsewhere on the web. Together, they cover a staggering number of functionalities and use cases. But not all plugins are created equally. Only a relative few are...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Black Rooster Audio Summer Sale: Plugins on sale for $29 USD

Black Rooster Audio has announced the launch of a Summer Sale, offering its plugins at a discounted price for a limited time. Get that sizzling hot sound with these massive savings on the entire Black Rooster Audio store. All plug-ins (AAX/VST/AU) are priced at $29 – but hurry, because just like summer, the sale will be over before you know it.
Computersrekkerd.org

Thenatan Super Bundle: 5 plugins on sale at 83% OFF at ADSR

ADSR has launched a limited time sale on the Thenatan Super Bundle, a collection of 5 audio plugins. The bundle includes the Brain intelligent generative virtual software synthesizer, Trax drum instrument, X-Eight 808 plugin, Tape Piano instrument, and the recent Vybz multi-effect lofi plugin. Bring back the Nostalgic Vibes of...
Musicbedroomproducersblog.com

Celebrate “Make Music Day” With No-Brainer Plugin Deals

Plugin Boutique offers a bundle of five best-selling plugins for $10 as a special “Make Music Day” offer. Each plugin comes from a different manufacturer, and the offer ends on June 30th. So, happy Make Music Day!. …is what I should’ve said on June 21st, but I’m saying it now.