Bales, Alec Cole - 75 3802 a1 - Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance - General Impairment and 5...
On June 23, 2021 at approximately 2:15am, West Chester Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Price St. for a report of an accident involving an overturned vehicle. After an investigation, the driver, Alec Bales (20 year old white male from West Chester) was taken into custody for DUI. Bales was transported to West Chester Police station where he was processed and released on summons. A preliminary hearing is pending.chester.crimewatchpa.com