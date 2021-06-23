Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Chester, PA

Bales, Alec Cole - 75 3802 a1 - Driving under influence of alcohol or controlled substance - General Impairment and 5...

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

On June 23, 2021 at approximately 2:15am, West Chester Police was dispatched to the 100 block of Price St. for a report of an accident involving an overturned vehicle. After an investigation, the driver, Alec Bales (20 year old white male from West Chester) was taken into custody for DUI. Bales was transported to West Chester Police station where he was processed and released on summons. A preliminary hearing is pending.

chester.crimewatchpa.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
West Chester, PA
Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly applaud...

Comments / 0

Community Policy