NFC Team Has Interest in Former Steelers' Steven Nelson

It looks like former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is finally finding traction in free agency.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio, the Philadelphia Eagles have their eye on Nelson. Caplan said the Steelers' Pa neighbors "really like" Nelson and are looking to pair a corner with Darius Slay.

EaglesWire reported Philly's defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson labeled the second cornerback job as an "open competition."

Nelson was released by the Steelers in the midst of free agency. He was set to make roughly $8 million this season, which is a roadblock for him signing with the Eagles.

According to EaglesWire, Nelson is asking more than $3 million from whoever his next team is. Philadelphia would be interested in signing Nelson to a one-year deal.

Last season, Nelson allowed 57 receptions while deflecting five passes.

