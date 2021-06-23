Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFC Team Has Interest in Former Steelers' Steven Nelson

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 11 days ago

It looks like former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is finally finding traction in free agency.

According to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio, the Philadelphia Eagles have their eye on Nelson. Caplan said the Steelers' Pa neighbors "really like" Nelson and are looking to pair a corner with Darius Slay.

EaglesWire reported Philly's defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson labeled the second cornerback job as an "open competition."

Nelson was released by the Steelers in the midst of free agency. He was set to make roughly $8 million this season, which is a roadblock for him signing with the Eagles.

According to EaglesWire, Nelson is asking more than $3 million from whoever his next team is. Philadelphia would be interested in signing Nelson to a one-year deal.

Last season, Nelson allowed 57 receptions while deflecting five passes.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Community Policy
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
191
Followers
267
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc Team Has Interest#Siriusxm Radio#The Philadelphia Eagles#Eagleswire#Philly#Allsteelers Si Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers QB Inks Deal With CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch is back in football. It might not be with an NFL team, but the former first-round pick, who spent the 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has the opportunity to put on a uniform again, this time heading up north, suiting up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Former Steelers' Antonio Brown's Probation Ends Year Early

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown has had his probation end a year early and had his criminal matter related to a battery case in Hollywood, Florida finalized. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brown's lawyer confirmed the receiver's probation was terminated early. "In further demonstration of Antonio Brown's...
NFLNational football post

NFL nixes Steelers’ training camp plan; team to train in Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their training camp at Heinz Field and their training complex after the NFL nixed their plan for an offsite location. The team traditionally holds camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., but the NFL rejected the team’s COVID-19 plan. “We were prepared to safely...
NFLYardbarker

Checking In: How Former Steelers Are Adjusting to New Teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers watched some big names leave the Steel City this offseason with high hopes for the next chapter of their NFL careers. Bud Dupree, James Conner, Mike Hilton are looking to find their footing in new uniforms this offseason. Through the first portion of summer camps, these players hit the field for the first time with different teammates.
NFLchatsports.com

4 Steelers players that could surprisingly make the team in 2021

Nov 4, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs (5) throws a pass over Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (96) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports. The Steelers will have a lot of evaluating to do before deciding on the final 53 man...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Former Steelers guard, two-time All-Pro David DeCastro to retire?

Former Steelers guard David DeCastro is now free to sign with any team in the NFL. However, the multiple-time Pro Bowler says that he might call it a career instead. “Gotta see how the surgery goes,” DeCastro said (via Joe Starkey of the Post Gazette). “But I’d have no problem calling it a day and moving on with my life.”
NFLchatsports.com

Schein Whine: Pundit Continues To Insist Steelers Are Worst Team In AFC North

I remember the good old days when I was only tangentially familiar with Adam Schein’s inane ‘Schein Nine’ articles in which he rather arbitrarily fits in nine subjects on a given topic in order to create a list. Over the course of the past year, unfortunately, I’ve also found that he makes appearances, including on CBS Sports, and, well, it’s not the most enjoyable experience in the world.
NFLNFL

Steelers signing former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Steelers have replaced one Pro Bowl guard with another. Pittsburgh has agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free agent Trai Turner﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via agent Drew Rosenhaus. The move comes just hours after the team parted ways with longtime linchpin David DeCastro﻿. Turner is...
NFLYardbarker

Three best landing spots for NFL free-agent cornerback Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson wanted the Pittsburgh Steelers to not make him a hostage, so the franchise released one of its best defensive backs. Months later, Nelson remains a free agent but that could change in the near future. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in May that 14 teams expressed interest in Nelson,...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles have no excuse for not contacting Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) This is normally the point where Philadelphia Eagles fans start asking those other questions. You know, questions like what the heck is going on, and are we missing something? Is anyone else asking themselves why Steven Nelson isn’t on this team?. At the...
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Offseason Questions: What Will Steelers Do With DeCastro’s Extra Cap Space?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2020 season is now in the books. It ended in spectacular fashion — though the wrong kind of spectacular — in a dismal postseason defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns, sending them into an early offseason mode after going 12-4 in the regular season and winning the AFC North for the first time in three years.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Former Alabama backup J.C. Hassenauer could be Steelers’ starting center in 2021

The offensive-line stability enjoyed by Pittsburgh for the past half-decade or so has unraveled over the past two offseasons, and the Steelers will have four new starters in place in 2021. J.C. Hassenauer could emerge as one of those starters, and the Alabama alumnus wants the new-look line to maintain “the standard for excellence” established by his mentors.
NFLYardbarker

Report: Former Titans Kicker to Sign with Steelers

It was not the prettiest field goal any Tennessee Titans kicker made in recent years. But it was among the most meaningful. Sam Sloman connected from 37 yards out after the ball connected with the upright as time expired on the 2020 regular-season finale at Houston and provided the decisive points in a 41-38 victory over the Texans. With that win, Tennessee finished 11-5 and claimed its first division title since 2008.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Insider John Clayton Believes It Would Be ‘Wise’ For Steelers To Re-Sign CB Steven Nelson

There seems to be a big push by fans of late for the Pittsburgh Steelers to re-sign veteran cornerback Steven Nelson and especially on the heels of the team freeing up $5.75 million in 2021 salary cap space as a result of them cutting veteran guard David DeCastro last week and instantly signing veteran guard Trai Turner to replace him. On Wednesday, longtime NFL insider John Clayton was a guest on 93.7 The Fan and during his interview he was asked if he thinks the Steelers should re-sign Nelson, who was cut by the team back in March.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Free Agents Still on the Table for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers probably aren't done with their offseason moves just yet. The Steelers freed up roughly $5.75 million in salary cap space by releasing guard David DeCastro. They then signed Trai Turner for $3 million, which leaves them somewhere around $12.7 million in available funds. Their only...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers One of Five Teams Facing ‘Make Or Break’ Season in 2021

Stop me if you’ve heard this before in the last few years: the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a make-or-break season this fall. It seems like the last three years or so has been all about the Steelers’ window closing and that if they can’t get over the hump with Ben Roethlisberger aging, that this could be the end current competitive window as we know it. Spoiler: the Steelers haven’t gotten over the hump in recent years, and yet here they still are…competing.