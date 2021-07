When San Holo co-founded bitbird in 2014, the mission was not only to build a label dedicated to supporting creative freedom by releasing genre-bending music, that often didn’t have a place elsewhere in the music industry, but to also inspire a community that’s fueled to “create forever.” Just over a year ago, the forward-thinking label enlisted fans from their Discord server for their first ever community compilation create together vol. 1. Now, they’re proud to introduce the second installment of this initiative titled create together vol. 2 which still remains a fan-made album created entirely by the bitbird community.