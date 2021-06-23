Drumm, James Thomas - 1 count Burglary and 4 additional charges
On Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 1040 hours police responded to call for a burglary report from a business office. The burglary was reported to have happened sometime over the weekend 09/11/2020 - 09/14/2020. The unknown actor entered the business and stole an Apple MacBook Air, leaving behind a flashlight. Items throughout the business were scattered and missplaced. Investigators were able to retrieve survveillance video from building management and eventually found the actor to be James Drumm. An arresst warrant was issued for James Drumm so that he may be brought before the court to answer for the charges set forth. James Drumm turned himself in on June 16, 2021.montgomery.crimewatchpa.com