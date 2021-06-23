Drumm, James Thomas - 1 count Burglary and 4 additional charges

The North Coventry Twp. Police Department is announcing the arrest of Andrew R. Peterson of Collegeville, PA. Peterson was the operator of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, black in color that crossed over the center line of S. Hanover St. and struck a 2006 Hyundai Elantra being operated by Mary L. Gatta of Pottstown, PA in a head-on collision that occurred on 06/15/2021. Through the course of investigation, Peterson was found to have 3 prior convictions for DUI which is reflected in the charging document. Peterson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of this crash and was taken into custody after being medically cleared from Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. Peterson was arraigned by District Court Judge John Hipple at DC 15-3-01. Bail was set in the amount of $50,000.00 cash. Peterson was remanded to the Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 8, 2021. The victim Mary L. Gatta remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital.