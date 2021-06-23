Cancel
Drumm, James Thomas - 1 count Burglary and 4 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

On Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 1040 hours police responded to call for a burglary report from a business office. The burglary was reported to have happened sometime over the weekend 09/11/2020 - 09/14/2020. The unknown actor entered the business and stole an Apple MacBook Air, leaving behind a flashlight. Items throughout the business were scattered and missplaced. Investigators were able to retrieve survveillance video from building management and eventually found the actor to be James Drumm. An arresst warrant was issued for James Drumm so that he may be brought before the court to answer for the charges set forth. James Drumm turned himself in on June 16, 2021.

montgomery.crimewatchpa.com
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Myers, Jennifer Nicole - (1) count of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

On June 22, 2021, at approximately 7:15PM, Plumstead Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Winterberry Drive for a domestic incident. The complainant indicated prior to the Officers arriving on scene, that his live-in girlfriend, Jennifer Myers (37) of Doylestown, raised an 8-inch knife over her head and lunged at the victim with the knife. The victim was able to retreat from the area and call police and did not sustain any injuries. Further investigation revealed the assault was on video.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Richardson, Shane Ernest - (1) Count Aggravated Indecent Assault and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Indecent Assault / Corruption of Minors / Unlawful Contact with Minor / Indecent Assault Arrest, Various Dates & Times from 2008 to 2011, 900 block Fruitville Pike (MT) – Shane Ernest Richardson, M/54, of Lititz, PA, was charged with several counts of the above offenses after he sexually assaulted two (2) separate victims numerous times over the listed timeframe. Both victims were under the age of 18 during the assaults, and did not consent to Richardson physically touching them. A criminal complaint was filed and Richardson surrendered to Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on June 21, 2021. Bail was set at $50,000.00 unsecured and Richardson was released from custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled to occur on July 6, 2021.
New Holland, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Kostingo, Thomas Peter - (1) Count of Theft By Unlawful Taking (F3) and 5 additional charges

On June 18, 2021 at approximately 10:45am NHPD officers were dispatched to a restaurant located in the 500 Block of East Main Street (New Holland Borough) for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. The victim stated that he went in the restaurant to quickly order something and had let his truck run. He stated that it had been stolen by the time he came back out. While officers were speaking with the victim they were approached by staff who stated that a male had ordered a drink and left without paying for it. Surveillance video showed the same male getting into the victims truck and leaving.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Brown, Jayquan Steven - Strangulation and 2 additional charges

On June 26, 2021 at 1145 hrs., the East Pennsboro Township police was dispatched to the 100 block of State Highway, Enola for an active domestic. The investigation revealed that Jayquan Brown threw the victim to the ground, grabbed her by the throat and the victim was having difficulty breathing. Officers also located several bruises on the victim's arms during the domestic incident. Brown was arrested and taken to Cumberland County prison. A preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Hutcherson, Derrick - (1 count) Criminal Attempt Homicide and 6 additional charges

On Monday, June 28, 2021, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an attempted criminal homicide in the 5300 block of Manayunk Road. After a near 36 hours standoff, Derrick Hutcherson was taken into custody and charged with numerous criminal charges to include attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Hutcherson was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge, Joseph Lindsey, and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $3,000,000.00 bail.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Stavish, Stephen Gauge - (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault (F2) and 3 additional charges

Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related Charges - 21-06240, July 2nd, 2021, 1918 1/2 Newberry St - Stephen Gauge Stavish, M/27, was charged with the above offenses after engaging in an altercation with a female victim inside the above residence. Following this altercation, Stavish followed the victim outside, produced a firearm, fired several shots toward the victim and her acquaintance, striking the area within a few feet of them, and retreated into the residence. Officers were already in the area as STAVISH fired outside, and upon hearing the gunfire were able to quickly respond and establish a perimeter. Numerous attempts were made to establish contact with STAVISH, and at 12:07 am STAVISH exited the residence before surrendering to officers without further incident.
Public Safetycumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Lerew, Daryl E - 1 count Simple Assault (M2) and 1 additional charge

On July 3rd, 2021, at 0108 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Croghan Drive, Carlisle Borough, for an active domestic. When Officers arrived on scene, Daryl LEREW was located in the front yard on top of a female, pinning her down. Once separated, the female had visible injuries sustained from being head butted by LEREW when he was on top of her. LEREW was placed under arrest and transported to Cumberland County Prison for arraignment.
Waynesboro, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Snyder, andrew Earl Thomas - (1) Count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and 2 additional charges

On June 30, 2021 around 4:55 p.m. the Waynesboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Mt. Airy Avenue. The suspect fled the scene causing a police pursuit. The pursuit concluded in the 200 block of E. Second Street where the suspect was then apprehended and the firearm was seized. Officers from Washington Township Police Department were there to assist in the apprehension. Andrew Earl Thomas Snyder, 31, Waynesboro, has been charged with one count each of recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Snyder was transported to the Franklin County Jail where he is held pending arraignment.
Bradford, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Williams , James Gavin III - CC 6105 A1 Possession of Firearm Prohibited and 1 additional charge

On 07/02/2021 at approximately 0600 hrs City of Bradford Police along with Pennsylvania State Police SERT Team executed a search warrant at 4b Kiwanis Court in the City of Bradford. The warrant was in relation to an ongoing investigation into firearms being possessed by persons prohibited to possess. As a result of the search warrant 2 firearms were recovered, along with a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Marijuana, and other narcotics. The defendant James Gavin Williams was charged accordingly and arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Richard Luther whom remanded Williams to McKean County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

waters, shawn lamont Jr. - (18) 2718 (a)(1) Strangulation (F2) and 2 additional charges

On July 4, 2021 at 1854 hours, SRPD responded to a domestic call at the address of 136 Nicole Street, East Donegal Township. Officer's learned that the defendant SHAWN LAMONT WATERS JR, had strangled the victim to the point that the victim was gasping for air and assaulted the victim leaving red marks about her neck, face and legs WATERS was charged with the above offenses and is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Croydon, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Parker, Thomas J - Access Device Fraud (F3) and 2 additional charges

An Arrest Warrant, dated June 18, 2021, has been issued for Thomas J. Parker, M/31, of Croydon, PA, for charges of Access Device Fraud (F3), Identity Theft (F3), and Theft by Deception (M1). On March 30, 2021, victim reported seven fraudulent debit card charges totalling $2,000.00. Through investigation, it was confirmed that Parker knows the victim and used the debit card at a casino in Atlantic City in March 2021. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Thomas Parker, please submit an anonymous tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
West Whiteland Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Smith, Bryan R. - (18) 3502 (A)(2) Burglary - Overnight Accommodation and 6 additional charges

The West Whiteland Township Police Department responded to a residence for an alarm activation at 4:33 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2001. Upon arrival, officers located a broken window. While checking the residence, officers heard a subject in the residence. The officers exited the residence and established a perimeter. The West Chester Regional Response Team responded to the scene. The subject exited at 6:15 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.
Middlesex, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Rufus, Roman - (1) Count of 3921 A Theft by Unlawful Taking (F) and 2 additional charges

On May 19, 2021, the Middlesex Township Police Department responded to a local motel for a report of a theft just discovered. During the investigation officers discovered that Roman Rufus had been stealing money from motel and falsifying the billing system to cover up the theft of money. It was also discovered that Roman Rufus taught another employee how to falsify the billing system after which the other employee also began to steal money from the motel.
Collegeville, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Peterson, Andrew Robert - (1 count) Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI (F2) and 5 additional charges

The North Coventry Twp. Police Department is announcing the arrest of Andrew R. Peterson of Collegeville, PA. Peterson was the operator of a 2020 Nissan Sentra, black in color that crossed over the center line of S. Hanover St. and struck a 2006 Hyundai Elantra being operated by Mary L. Gatta of Pottstown, PA in a head-on collision that occurred on 06/15/2021. Through the course of investigation, Peterson was found to have 3 prior convictions for DUI which is reflected in the charging document. Peterson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of this crash and was taken into custody after being medically cleared from Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. Peterson was arraigned by District Court Judge John Hipple at DC 15-3-01. Bail was set in the amount of $50,000.00 cash. Peterson was remanded to the Chester County Prison. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 8, 2021. The victim Mary L. Gatta remains in critical condition at Reading Hospital.
Cumberland County, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

BIRD, Matthew Joseph - Burglary and 2 additional charges

On Monday, June 21, 2021 around 530PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a suspicious male. Officer(s) arrived and discovered the male, who was identified as Matthew Joseph BIRD. During the investigation, it was discovered that BIRD had broken into a residential home and caused damage. BIRD was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
Kennett Square, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Gordon, Jovone Larome - (3) Count Robbery and 3 additional charges

The Kennett Square Police Department arrested Gordon, Jovone Larome on Monday June 28th, 2021. Issuing Authority: Kennett Square Police Department. On March 5, 2020 at 8:29AM Officers were dispatched for a robbery which occurred at the S&T Bank, in the 200 block of East Cypress Street, Kennett Square Borough. A male suspect walked in, jumped over the counter and demanded the tellers turn over the money in their drawers. The male subject then fled in a vehicle that was waiting in the bank parking lot. After further investigations and DNA Analysis from objects located in said vehicle (received on 3/8/21), Kennett Square Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify Jovone Gordon and another male as the defendants in this incident. An arrest warrant was issued for Jovone Gordon April 8 and Ivin Cornelious and on April 7, 2021.

