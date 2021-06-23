Cancel
Public Safety

1 Count of Criminal Trespass

crimewatchpa.com
 13 days ago

On Monday, September 14, 2020 at approximately 1040 hours police responded to call for a burglary report from a business office. The burglary was reported to have happened sometime over the weekend 09/11/2020 - 09/14/2020. The unknown actor entered the business and stole an Apple MacBook Air,...

www.crimewatchpa.com
Public Safety
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Criminal Convictions

Rodrigo Lopez Aceves, 31, of Brookings, Oregon, was convicted a DUI with a greater than .15 blood alcohol level and a was sentenced to three years of probation, four days in jail and a fine of $1,864. Grant Allen Boles, 27, of Crescent City, was convicted of two counts of...
Public Safetymuckrock.com

Incident Report: Garage Break-in Attempted Burglary, Criminal Trespassing

Subject: Kentucky Open Records Act Request: Incident Report: Garage Break-in Attempted Burglary, Criminal Trespassing. Pursuant to the Kentucky Open Records Act, I hereby request the following records:. 1. Please provide a copy of the Incident report taken by Sheriff Paul Hays May 2019. 2. Please provide copies of any photos...
Chambersburg, PAcumberland.crimewatchpa.com

criminal mischief

BIRD, Matthew Joseph - Burglary and 2 additional charges. On Monday, June 21, 2021 around 530PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 700 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a suspicious male. Officer(s) arrived and discovered the male, who was identified as Matthew Joseph BIRD. During the investigation, it was discovered that BIRD had broken...
Canton, MASentinel & Enterprise

Snapchat’s criminal application

So, you thought Snapchat was just a convenient, automatically disposable way to exchange pictures and videos — i.e., snaps. Well, it seems that popular messaging app, in the wrong hands, can also be a convenient, quickly disposable way to conduct unlawful activity. But it's not foolproof, as some charged locally...
Roseburg, ORkqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED IN ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was jailed following an alleged trespass incident on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 a.m. officers responded to CHI Mercy Medical Center regarding a man who was refusing to leave the hospital. The report said staff had asked the suspect to leave multiple times and he refused. The man said he didn’t receive the care he desired. When officers spoke to the 21-year old suspect he continued to refuse to leave.
Retailcrimewatchpa.com

1 count of possession of a controlled substance

Officers were dispatched to Gideon King Hardware for a possible retail theft in progress. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The defendant, Walley BLACKBURN, was arrested for outstanding warrants and the above charges.
Philadelphia, PAcrimewatchpa.com

1 Count Contempt For Violation Of Order

Widmann, Nathan - 1 Count Contempt For Violation Of Order. On July 3rd, 2021, at 1852 hours, Carlisle Borough Police were contacted by a female victim who was in the 1st block of E. High Street. The female stated that she has an active protection from abuse order against Nathan WIDMANN, and he was currently calling/texting her. In total, WIDMANN called the...
Wormleysburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License. Disorderly Conduct

On Sunday, July 4, 2021 around 745PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 1100 Block of Yverdon Drive, Wormleysburg for suspicious activity. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with the suspect identified as Corey Anthony DAVIS. DAVIS was found in possession of a concealed handgun...
Meadville, PAMeadville Tribune

Local man faces charges trespassing, other charges

A 29-year-old Meadville man faces charges for allegedly entering and falling asleep inside the enclosed porch of a Grove Street apartment house Wednesday and then locking the porch door and resisting arrest when police officers arrived. David Sylvester Cotherman, of 613 Laird Ave., was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Samuel...
York, MEBangor Daily News

4 people allegedly trespass in camel pen at York’s Wild Kingdom

Four people who allegedly entered a camel pen without permission at an amusement park in York are facing trespassing charges, police said. A park employee who lives near the camel pen called the police after seeing the people in the premises, according to the Portsmouth Herald. The group included a...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

3503(b)(!) Defiant Trespasser/Posting Notice

Officers responded to Woodcrest Village Apartments, Lincoln Hwy., for an unwanted female on the premise. Officers had received numerous complaints previously regarding Joanna Szul, who had been evicted and trespassing on the property. She had been told not to return or she would she would be...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Theft (M1)

On June 17, 2021 NHPD was dispatched to the ELANCO Library (Earl Township) for a suspicious person. Responding officers were told that a male had entered the library and was entering restricted rooms meant for staff members only. In one of the rooms the male had pulled paperwork out of one of the...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count Felony Risking Catastrophe

Arson / Burglary / Risking Catastrophe / Criminal Mischief / Recklessly Endangering Another Person Arrest, 8:00 to 8:44 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, 600 block Wyncroft Lane (LT) – Husani A. Laviscount, M/33, of Queens, NY, was charged with the above offenses, following an apartment fire. Police...
Law Enforcementcrimewatchpa.com

JUNE 2021 STATISTICS

JUNE 2021 STATISTICS FOR SWATARA TOWNSHIP AND PAXTANG BOROUGH WERE POSTED UNDER THE CRIME/STATISTICS TAB.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1) Count of Attempted Criminal Homicide (F1)

On June 30, 2021 at approximately 2:46pm NHPD was dispatched to a stabbing that had just occurred at 74 Diller Avenue (New Holland Borough). At this same time NHPD was also dispatched to a check on the welfare call just up the street at a local bar. In that instance it was reported that a male had...
Bartow, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Today’s Criminal Of The Day

Today’s #CriminalOfTheDay is 52-year-old Dashong Booker of Bartow, who our deputies arrested & charged with 2 counts of felony animal cruelty & 1 misdemeanor charge. Thanks to an anonymous tip about neglected dogs at her home, our Animal Control folks & Ag Crimes detectives were able to save 2 of the dogs. Another dog was deceased when we got there.
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Laviscount, Husani A - (1) Count Felony Arson and 4 additional charges

Arson / Burglary / Risking Catastrophe / Criminal Mischief / Recklessly Endangering Another Person Arrest, 8:00 to 8:44 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021, 600 block Wyncroft Lane (LT) – Husani A. Laviscount, M/33, of Queens, NY, was charged with the above offenses, following an apartment fire. Police investigators, working with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, determined that the fire was intentionally set by Laviscount, which resulted in the above charges. Laviscount, unlawfully entered one (1) of the apartments, and then intentionally set it on fire, which then spread to a total of five (5) other occupied structures, with the purpose of destroying or damaging them. Total loss exceeded $5,000.00, making this a felony offense. During the time of the fire, eight (8) people were inside of their apartments in the building. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Laviscount remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Laviscount should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below.
Rock Valley, IAnwestiowa.com

Alvord man jailed on trespassing charge

ROCK VALLEY—A 67-year-old Alvord man was arrested about 1:40 p.m. Monday, June 21, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Calvin Lynn Sipma stemmed from him being given a warning for trespassing at about 11 a.m. that day regarding entering Main Looks, Rooted Plant + Coffee Shop and the Rock Valley Public Library, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
Boise, IDPost Register

Testimony begins in Bundy trespass trial in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Testimony began in the trespass trial of Emmett anti-government activist Ammon Bundy and co-defendant Aaron Von Schmidt on Von Schmidt in state districtb court at the Ada County Courthouse. Most of the day's proceedings were taken up with jury selection in a trial that could last...
Manheim, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substances).

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD has filed a criminal complaint against Robert Lee GARRIS II, age 39, of Manheim, for Altered, forged or counterfeit documents and plates and Driving Under the Influence (Controlled Substances). On 05/25/2021 around 1:36pm, Officers stopped the vehicle GARRIS was driving...

