Reevaluating the gay bar

By Naveen Kumar
Vox
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnmasked and hyper-aware of the midnight crowd swelling around me, I felt my heart suddenly beating too fast. Partly, I was still getting used to breathing indoor air, to being around people at all. But being back inside one of my frequent gay haunts also felt somehow sour-sweet, like the Cuervo and soda I gripped too tight. My head seemed to float above me like a helium balloon; I imagined a smiley face scrawled across it in magic marker. I was happy, after all — wasn’t I?

News Break
Pizza
New Haven, CTnewhavenarts.org

Love Reigns At Black Gay Pride

Top: Xiomarie LaBeija. Bottom: Kendall Driffin. Lucy Gellman Photos. Gabriel Francis began to vogue, his body nearly in flight. Tyler Jackson stood in the wings, waiting as a pulsing beat played across the park. A current ran through his body, surging until he could no longer stay still. In every movement was a history of queer Black resistance.
Running with pride at the CNY Gay 5K

They say a family that plays together stays together. And on a daily basis, this is the Loomis family. Jerra, Alicia, their two daughters and grandma are training daily to participate in this year CNY Gay 5K. And as an LGBTQ family, there’s nothing they’d rather be doing during Pride Month.
Chicago Sun-Times

This week in history: A raid at a gay bar

As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. On June 28, 1969, New York City police officers conducted a raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village. Activists — many of them people of color and some transgender — rioted against police harassment and brutality as well as mafia extortion that plagued the gay community where the law prevented them from even meeting in public. The riots and protests continued for six days.
BET

Rachel Dolezal Defends White Influencer Who Claims To Be 'Transracial'

Rachel Dolezal, the white Spokane, Washington woman who caused a sensation in 2015 when it was revealed she had been pretending to be Black for years, has come out in defense of white British influencer Oli London who had multiple surgeries in order to look Korean. London, who identifies as non-binary, claims to be "transracial."
Primetimer

Sesame Street introduces gay dads

The recent "Family Day" episode celebrated Pride with Suki Lopez's Nina welcoming her brother Dave (Chris Costa) and his husband Frank (Alex Weisman) to Elmo and his friends. The couple was joined by their daughter, Mia, played by Olivia Perez.
SheKnows

These LGBTQ Celebrities All Came Out Later in Life

In today’s pop culture landscape, we have inspiring LGBTQ celebrities who are coming out at younger and younger ages — like YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa who came out as gay in 2021 at age 17, or Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of Siohvaughn Funches and Dwyane Wade, who came out to her parents at age 12 but (according to dad) has known her gender identity since she was 3 years old. Our current climate has by no means eradicated the homophobia that just a few decades back was as commonplace to sit-com TV as a laugh track, but the progress is undeniable, as we remember the generations of LGBTQ stars who hid their true identity for fear of being blacklisted from the business, jeered in the press, or alienated from their loved ones.
Wisconsin's Oldest Gay Bar Should Be Your Next Destination for Drag Shows

Co-owner Trixie Mattel wants to put This Is It! on the world map. The façade of This Is It!—or “Tits,” if you’re in the know—is hard to miss. Right off Cathedral Square Park in downtown Milwaukee, its brown brick wall is painted with diamonds the color of the rainbow. Out front, the patio was recently given its own rainbow makeover—a splash of color that lets you know if you’re looking for the oldest gay bar in Wisconsin, well, this is it.
Us Weekly

Brittany Cartwright Blasts Troll: ‘Stop Bullying’ My Baby With ‘Disgusting Comments’

Not having it! Brittany Cartwright wasn’t afraid to call an Instagram troll out on Wednesday, June 16. “I just have to put this woman on blast real quick because she has been sending horrible messages about my baby, [Cruz, 2 months], on this page,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story, tagging a user. “People need to stop bullying and [making] disgusting comments. Especially when it comes to a child, I will call you out! Unacceptable and disgusting. I pray she gets the help she needs.”
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support

LUFKIN, Texas (Gray News) – Small business owners in Texas said they lost a significant number of Facebook followers because of a rainbow heart cookie post, but the community support since has been astronomical. Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness are...
Trisha Paytas Explains Why They Quit Popular 'Frenemies' Podcast

YouTuber’s Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein’s hit video podcast, Frenemies, is officially over. H3 Productions aired the popular show’s final episode on Tuesday, June 8 — ironically, as some pointed out, on National Best Friend’s Day — which culminated in a fight between the two hosts. What started as a normal conversation ended in an explosive argument over the podcast's creative direction, which all took place on the podcast itself.
Indy100

YouTuber Daniel Howell broke the internet over this interesting tweet amid YouTube Pride 2021

YouTuber and author Daniel Howell’s broke the internet— and it involved an interesting comment about coming out and furries. Howell took to his YouTube channel amid YouTube Pride 2021 for a segment called ‘Gay And Not Proud,’ which took us on a whimsical and honest journey into his subconscious that broke down moments of his life, such as finding himself and owning his truth.