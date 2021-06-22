Ralph Lauren Is The Newest Sponsor Of The G2 Esports Team [Video]

The iconic Polo horseman logo is about to add some elegance to the pro gaming community. Ralph Lauren is now a sponsor of the G2 Esports gaming organization. As spotted on Hypebeast the beloved American apparel brand is staking their flag further into the sports sector. This week they announced a partnership with the world’s largest gaming organization, G2. According to the official press release, Ralph Lauren will become the “exclusive fashion outfitter” of the G2 team. The deal will also gives room for both entities to curate unique campaigns, events and digital activations throughout Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and so on.