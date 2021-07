Though both engine and gameplay footage from Battlefield 2042 was shown off during the reveal period earlier this month, there are still some unknowns about the game. The most prominent of these is the fourth “[REDACTED]” game mode, which is described by the Battlefield 2042 team as “a love letter to our core fans,” and that it will be a “new way to play Battlefield.” Now, Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson believes that the unannounced mode may contain remastered maps with weaponry and vehicles from all eras of Battlefield.