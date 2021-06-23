Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 727 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Boca Chica Beach, or 7 miles south of South Padre Island, moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include South Padre Island, Port Isabel City Hall, U.s. Coast Guard Station, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, South Padre Island Convention Center, Laguna Vista Police Department, Garria Elementary School and Pharr Central Fire Station.alerts.weather.gov