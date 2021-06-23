Cancel
Warren County, KY

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Warren Buffett resigned Wednesday as trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which says it will announce plans in July to answer questions raised about its leadership structure as it deals with the divorce of its two founders. The announcement from Buffett comes weeks after...

