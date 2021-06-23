Lexington PD trying to locate wanted suspect

Lexington, SC 06/23/2021 - Police Chief Terrence Green of the Lexington Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Ray L. Wyatt, age 50 of Columbia. He is wanted by the Lexington Police Department for Harassment, 2nd Degree and Unlawful Communication. During the investigation, the man was positively identified by both victims as Ray L. Wyatt and arrest warrants for Harassment, 2nd degree and Unlawful Communication were issued. Detectives have been unable to find Ray Wyatt and continue to search for him.