6 Things to Know: Police Find Bodies of Two Young Girls in Lauderhill Canal, 911 Calls Released in Miami-Dade Banquet Hall Mass Shooting

No. 1 - Hours after the body of a young girl was discovered floating in a canal in Lauderhill, investigators found the body of another girl in the same canal Tuesday night. Lauderhill Police received a 911 call about the second body in the 2200 block of NW 59th Way at around 8:45 p.m. Officers did not have a description or identification. The first discovery was made in a canal in the 5900 block of Northwest 21st Street. Officials said officers responded around 12 p.m., shortly after receiving a 911 call about the body. Police said the girl was between the ages of 10 and 13 and was wearing short jean shorts with a gray shirt reading "Dance" in rainbow colors. Officials said they don't know how long she had been in the water.