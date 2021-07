A car fire that ignited a nearby store Wednesday night was determined to be accidental, according to local firefighters. Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire about 9:15 p.m. in the Pawn 1 parking lot at 322 N. Monroe St. While they were en route, a communication specialist realized the car was so close to the building the fire was likely to spread and called in seven more fire companies, according to a news release form the Spokane Fire Department.