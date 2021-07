Argentina seeks to tie the record for tournament titles, but first it will need to get past Ecuador when the teams meet Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America. Argentina has won the tournament 14 times, second only to Uruguay, but it has not won a major tournament since 1993. That despite the presence of all-time great Lionel Messi and several other veterans of the top European clubs. It won three straight after a slow start to win Group A, while Ecuador didn't win a match, going 0-3-1 to advance as a fourth-place finisher. Argentina ranks eighth in the world, 45 spots higher than Ecuador, and will just be trying to avoid a major upset.