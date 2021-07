Leading figures in travel have responded angrily to the non-appearance of the aviation minister at the most important industry event of the year.Robert Courts was due to speak to the Abta Travel Matters online conference in a session entitled “Recovery of UK aviation and travel.”But a diary clash meant the minister had to pull out. His place was taken by his Conservative colleague, Huw Merriman, who is chair of the Transport Select Committee.Other speakers at the event lamented the non-appearance.The UK managing director of Tui, Britain’s biggest holiday company, called the news “incredibly disappointing”.Andrew Flintham said: “The government needs...