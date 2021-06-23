Cancel
Last 30 Day Starting Pitcher SIERA Leaders – 6/23/21

By Mike Podhorzer
fangraphs.com
 13 days ago

Pitchers can change rapidly. Whether it’s changing their mix pitch, gaining or losing velocity, adjusting their mechanics, or something else, a pitcher we see today isn’t necessarily the same version we were expected during draft season. So it’s important to always monitor their underlying skills to see if the results suggest a new pitcher has arrived, whether better or worse. With that in mind, let’s dive into the last 30 day SIERA leaders. Are there any surprises among the crowd?

fantasy.fangraphs.com
