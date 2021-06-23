Last 30 Day Starting Pitcher SIERA Leaders – 6/23/21

I always rank the players by who I’d draft first in a redraft league. It’s getting to the point in the season when an individual team’s focus may need to be category-based (e.g. AVG or SB) so move down the list since several players may be able to fill those needs. Also, if a team is needing a closer, this is the week to do your homework. Several bullpens are up in the air and with other managers taking the day off to drink beer and blow stuff up, it may be time to grab a couple.