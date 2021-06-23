Cancel
Newport, RI

Obituary: Robert Arthur Gentry

Cover picture for the articleRobert A. Gentry (Bob), age 74, left this earth for Heaven at the Village House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Newport, RI on June 18, 2021. He had a severe stroke in November 2007 which forced him to retire at that time and be at home and, after a time, he became totally bedridden. He would have loved to stay working and never retire. He never considered working to be work and loved to go to work every day. Bob’s wife, Linda, was his loving caregiver for many years. Thank you to the staff of The Village House and to the CNAs at All About Home Care, for taking good care of Bob.

