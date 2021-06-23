Cancel
Wisconsin State

Why Microsoft, community foundations are helping boost local news in northeast Wisconsin

Post-Crescent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is tech giant Microsoft teaming up with two community foundations to support journalism that serves northeast Wisconsin?. You can hear directly from Microsoft and leaders of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation and the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region. In a new video show, Microsoft’s Eric Prock is joined by Amber Paluch and Curt Detjen from the foundations to discuss their role in the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab.

