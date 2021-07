Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 14 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades series. We have officially made it through the first half of this season. I hope all of your fantasy teams are at least staying competitive as we head into the dog days of Summer and the incoming distraction that is the NFL. This is our last Quick Grades before the All-Star break. There won’t be a Quick Grades next week because of the short week, but I’ll see you after the break!