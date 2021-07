The New York State Police have been a little busy on the phones, numerous people have called in about their tires being destroyed after driving on Route 31 in Verona. Tires sure aren't cheap. Even if you want to slap a cheap set of rubber on the rims of your car, you are looking at around $400 for a set of four. At least if you want something with a little bit of quality. Well, numerous drivers are now shopping for a new set of tires after taking a drive through Verona on Route 31.