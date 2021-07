Who steals from a church? Someone stole an eight-thousand-dollar lawnmower from a church in Syracuse and was last seen driving off on it down the road. Syracuse Police say the red Ferris riding lawn mower was stolen from First English Lutheran Church located at 501 James Street on May 24. The mower was left unattended for only minutes when a man hopped on it drove off. He's described as a thin, white male with short hair or bald. He was wearing a blue-colored shirt, dark-colored jeans, and had a blue-colored backpack.