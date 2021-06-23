Cancel
Long Branch, NJ

Unruly crowds in Long Branch spurs new NJ legislation targeting violent rioters

By Vin Ebenau
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The massive gathering in Long Branch last weekend appears to have been the last straw for a couple of New Jersey lawmakers and what happened is something many Jersey Shore Mayors, Towns, Police have had concerns about for some time. Now, legislative action is taking place, courtesy of Monmouth/Ocean County...

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

