Oneida, NY

Hero Captured Rescuing Elderly Man From Burning Car in Epic Photo Identified

By Polly
Posted by 
 12 days ago
Who's that guy? The hero who risked his life to save another has been identified. And those that know him aren't surprised by his selfless actions. Andy Parent of AJP Towing Service is the man seen in the epic picture, taken by Roger Combs who also stopped to help rescue Jack Pylman from his burning vehicle. "I saw the picture and recognized him immediately," Oneida City Police Sgt and PBA President Mike Burgess said. "Andy is well known to the Oneida Police Department, in a good way."

ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Epic#Accident#Ajp Towing Service#Pba#Suny Upstate Hospital#Cny
Oswego County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Family Beach Trip Turns Tragic When Syracuse Teen Drowns in Oswego County Reservoir

A family trip to the beach turned tragic when a Syracuse, New York teen drowned in an Oswego County Reservoir. 19-year-old Dylan Dunn was spending the day at the Salmon River Reservoir off County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield with his family on Sunday, June 27. Around 4:00 PM Dylan and a 12-year-old family member were swimming with a large piece of driftwood. The two swam across the reservoir to the south shore, where they got out of the water and walked the shoreline.
Oneida County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

3 Aboard, Helicopter Crash In Rome, NY At Griffiss Airport

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a helicopter crash that took place at 1:47 PM Tuesday afternoon, on the runway at Griffiss International Airport. According to the County Sheriff's Office, "three people were in the aircraft when the accident occurred. Two of the occupants were transported to Rome Hospital by ambulance, while the third signed off at the scene."
Catskill, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Hudson Valley Woman Disappeared After Shopping at Walmart

Police provided a big update about the Hudson Valley woman who made national news after she disappeared while shopping at Walmart. In late March, New York State Police asked for help in finding 29-year-old Alicia M. Kenyon from the town of Catskill. Kenyon was last seen on March 19 at the Walmart in the village of Catskill, according to New York State Police.
Madison County, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

Fayetteville Man, 90, Dies in Tragic Golf Course Incident in Madison County

A tragic scene at a Central New York golf course, as it appears an elderly man accidentally drowned in a pond on the course. State Police say an official autopsy will be conducted on the body to confirm the cause of death, but say it appears the 90-year-old man somehow slipped or lost his footing while trying to retrieve a ball from the water hazard. Troopers have identified the victim as Alan Goldberg of Fayetteville, NY.