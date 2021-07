KENNETT TWP, PA — The Kennett Township Police Department investigators are trying to identify two people accused of stealing a 2005 Acura TL. Authorities state that on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at approximately 7:30 PM, the Kennett Twp PD responded to a business in the 700 block of W. Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square for a stolen vehicle report. The victim reported that he left his vehicle running and unlocked, while he went inside the business. When he returned to the parking lot, the vehicle was gone. Video surveillance shows two suspects, pictured, waited for the victim to enter the business and then took the vehicle.