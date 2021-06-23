Cancel
Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast (6/23AM)

By Lexie Walker
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With an increase in moisture overnight clouds have developed. Cloud cover thankfully won’t stick around! They’ll taper off by midday and we’ll be left with sunny skies and hotter conditions! With dewpoints (moisture) in the low to mid, air temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s this will bring heat indices over 100 degrees for most of the area. These values will approach the heat advisory criteria of 105° but thankfully with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph (gusts into the upper 20s and low 30s), this will give some relief to the heat today.

