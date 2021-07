On Saturday, the Washington Mystics head to the Big Apple for a matinee clash with the New York Liberty. The Liberty have been struggling a little as of late. After their hot 5-1 start to the 2021 season, the Liberty have cooled off mightily. They have lost eight of their last 11 games, including dropping three of their last four contests, and sit sixth in the league with an 8-9 record. Granted some of their losses have been agaisnt some exceptional teams. They dropped back-to-back games to the Las Vegas Aces and the streaking Chicago Sky last week. They tried breaking their skid with a win over the Atlanta Dream last Saturday, before falling to the Dream in their second meeting this past Tuesday.