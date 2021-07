The Motorola Edge 20 leaks have been sporadic at best for the last couple of months but we finally have a really good look at the specs of what appears to be the whole Edge 20 lineup. Of course, the names in the table refer to the codenames of the devices and only Kyoto has been confirmed to be the Edge 20 Lite. Evan Blass also points out that the PStar could be just another moniker for the rumored Sierra.