Teen thrown 200 feet off moped after being hit by car on I-275 in Huron Township

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 11 days ago

An 18-year-old woman was riding a moped in the northbound lanes near Pennsylvania Road in Huron Township on Tuesday night when she was rear-ended by a car. She was then thrown nearly 200 feet away from her bike, and sustained serious injuries.

