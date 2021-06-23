Teen thrown 200 feet off moped after being hit by car on I-275 in Huron Township

Delainey Cronin had the scare of her life on Friday morning and she is looking for the people who helped get her through it. “Yesterday morning, July 2nd, at 3:11 a.m., I was in a very serious accident driving to work. I hydroplaned hit the barrier then the guardrail and rolled. I was stuck upside down trying to find my phone so I could call 911 because I was unsure if any cars were going to drive by me at that hour. As I was on the phone with 911, one car pulled over and helped me get out! I want to thank the men who stopped and pulled me out from my over turned vehicle in the middle lane of Route 24, all first responders, State Police, West Bridgewater paramedics, and any other cars who stopped.”