Middletown crash kills 18-year-old, injures two others, state police say

An 18-year-old is dead and two others are seriously injured after a one-car crash in Middletown Tuesday evening, state police said.

Amil Carlton Phillip of Middletown, who had been driving, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Passengers Avalon Bianca Martinez, 18, of New Britain, and Jamir Jaquese Hamilton, 18, of Middletown, were taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for serious injuries that they are expected to survive.

According to the state police, the deadly crash happened about 7:20 p.m. on Route 9, near the Exit 11 on-ramp. The 2018 Toyota Camry Phillip was driving north veered from the left lane toward the right shoulder. The car went off the road and into a grassy area, where it struck a tree and flipped onto its side.

State police said they don’t know why Phillip suddenly lost control.

A 17-year-old driver was killed in a similar one-car crash in Mansfield last week.

Isaac Valle Davis of Willington was driving a 2008 Subaru Outback north on Mansfield City Road June 14 when the car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, state police said.

His passengers, Jaylin Mateychuck, 16, of Willington, and Naider Ali, 17, of Mansfield, survived, suffering injuries that troopers said appeared minor.

AAA said it is concerned about the possibility of more deadly crashes involving new drivers this spring and summer since many had put off getting their licenses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

