Baltimore Police Arrests 23 Year Old Man on Attempted Murder Charge

On January 11, 2021 at approximately 8:06 p.m., officers responded to Payson and Lexington Streets for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26 year-old male who had been shot. The victim was transported to Shock Trauma and at the time, was listed in critical but stable condition.

Western District detectives were able to speak with individuals who would confirm that this shooting occurred as the result of a robbery gone bad.

Ultimately, detectives were able to identify the shooting suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On June 15, 2021, detectives served 23 year-old Kerron Moore of the 1500 block of Tunlaw Road with a warrant for attempted murder, while he was being detained in Central Booking. For this incident, Moore has been charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

Kerron Moore had been previously arrested in March of 2021 for armed carjacking, and was being held without bail.