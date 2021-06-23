Metros sending the most people to Tyler

“Hard worker driven by entrepreneurial mindset and passion for being both a mentor and mentee.”. Fun fact about yourself: I have been a die-hard Florida State fan from birth, with most of my childhood vacations consisting of traveling to FSU sporting events. My family even moved to Tallahassee when I was in high school so that I could gain residency before applying to Florida State. While the competitive rivalry with the Gators is still as strong as ever for this Seminole, the opportunity presented by the UF MBA program was so incredible that I knew I had to put my fandom aside for a couple years and get used to seeing a lot more orange and blue than I was previously comfortable. In the end, it couldn’t have been a better decision.