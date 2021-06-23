Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Tyler

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW7JP_0actlEk100
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Tyler using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Tyler from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0RoN_0actlEk100
Wikimedia

#50. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 24 (#163 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Tyler to Oklahoma City: 125 (#9 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 101 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYwgq_0actlEk100
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#49. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 25 (#63 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Tyler to Lafayette: 1 (#72 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 24 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yiank_0actlEk100
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#48. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from El Paso in 2014-2018: 25 (#143 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Tyler to El Paso: 3 (#68 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 22 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRwzG_0actlEk100
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#47. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 25 (#136 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Tyler to New Orleans: 15 (#50 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 10 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpwjG_0actlEk100
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#46. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Orlando in 2014-2018: 26 (#204 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Tyler to Orlando: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 26 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RYtg_0actlEk100
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#45. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 26 (#115 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Tyler to Little Rock: 38 (#26 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 12 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xrj4V_0actlEk100
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#44. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Akron in 2014-2018: 28 (#91 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Tyler to Akron: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 28 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UD06P_0actlEk100
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#43. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 28 (#121 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Tyler to Bridgeport: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 28 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mW1Oi_0actlEk100
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#42. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 28 (#70 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Tyler to Salisbury: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 28 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBPHF_0actlEk100
SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from San Diego in 2014-2018: 31 (#249 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Tyler to San Diego: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 31 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZ2pi_0actlEk100
Richard David Ramsey // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hammond, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Hammond in 2014-2018: 32 (#18 most common destination from Hammond)
- Migration from Tyler to Hammond: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 32 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFuPM_0actlEk100
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#39. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from McAllen in 2014-2018: 37 (#60 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Tyler to McAllen: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 37 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7qqI_0actlEk100
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#38. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Ithaca in 2014-2018: 40 (#36 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Migration from Tyler to Ithaca: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 40 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DL8lC_0actlEk100
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#37. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 40 (#75 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Tyler to Fayetteville: 55 (#23 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 15 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KN5e4_0actlEk100
McGhiever // Wikicommons

#36. St. Cloud, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from St. Cloud in 2014-2018: 45 (#22 most common destination from St. Cloud)
- Migration from Tyler to St. Cloud: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 45 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvmMI_0actlEk100
Canva

#35. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 50 (#132 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Tyler to Cleveland: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 50 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hm9wS_0actlEk100
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 54 (#98 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Tyler to Albuquerque: 66 (#19 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 12 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4GCg_0actlEk100
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#33. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 55 (#152 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Tyler to Pittsburgh: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 55 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vp4nX_0actlEk100
Public Domain

#32. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Seattle in 2014-2018: 63 (#192 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Tyler to Seattle: 81 (#14 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 18 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mvoR_0actlEk100
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#31. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Memphis in 2014-2018: 66 (#103 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Tyler to Memphis: 10 (#58 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 56 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQRRr_0actlEk100
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#30. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 68 (#63 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Tyler to Tulsa: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 68 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqJ0D_0actlEk100
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#29. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from The Villages in 2014-2018: 74 (#18 most common destination from The Villages)
- Migration from Tyler to The Villages: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 74 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nq9Vp_0actlEk100
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 74 (#36 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Tyler to Lubbock: 71 (#16 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 3 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qst3K_0actlEk100
Public Domain

#27. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 83 (#25 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Tyler to Beaumont: 308 (#5 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 225 to Beaumont https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx3Tq_0actlEk100
O Palsson // Flickr

#26. Charleston, WV Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Charleston in 2014-2018: 84 (#17 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Tyler to Charleston: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 84 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SaOzv_0actlEk100
randy andy // Shutterstock

#25. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 85 (#118 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Tyler to Las Vegas: 50 (#24 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 35 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGOGE_0actlEk100
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 92 (#77 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Tyler to Pensacola: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 92 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2037W2_0actlEk100
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#23. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Riverside in 2014-2018: 92 (#143 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Tyler to Riverside: 4 (#66 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 88 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2Uch_0actlEk100
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#22. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 95 (#14 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Tyler to Fort Smith: 19 (#42 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 76 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aP8iN_0actlEk100
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#21. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from New York in 2014-2018: 97 (#234 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Tyler to New York: 20 (#38 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 77 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FT44_0actlEk100
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#20. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 99 (#34 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Tyler to Corpus Christi: 69 (#17 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 30 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKcwP_0actlEk100
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 101 (#92 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Tyler to Colorado Springs: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 101 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rc8Ct_0actlEk100
f11photo // Shutterstock

#18. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Nashville in 2014-2018: 102 (#99 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Tyler to Nashville: 4 (#66 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 98 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYl1e_0actlEk100
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#17. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Lake Charles in 2014-2018: 107 (#10 most common destination from Lake Charles)
- Migration from Tyler to Lake Charles: 2 (#70 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 105 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzU7C_0actlEk100
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Champaign in 2014-2018: 108 (#30 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Tyler to Champaign: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 108 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EhqXC_0actlEk100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 122 (#114 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Tyler to St. Louis: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 122 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgwPO_0actlEk100
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#14. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from College Station in 2014-2018: 149 (#18 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Tyler to College Station: 78 (#15 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 71 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihwhn_0actlEk100
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 155 (#146 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Tyler to Atlanta: 0 (#92 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 155 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uayF_0actlEk100
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#12. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Texarkana in 2014-2018: 156 (#7 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Migration from Tyler to Texarkana: 36 (#27 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 120 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FzGkO_0actlEk100
Lpret // Wikicommons

#11. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Waco in 2014-2018: 172 (#11 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Tyler to Waco: 68 (#18 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 104 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324FC3_0actlEk100
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#10. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Killeen in 2014-2018: 175 (#38 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Tyler to Killeen: 32 (#28 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 143 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfhUs_0actlEk100
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Tampa in 2014-2018: 187 (#96 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Tyler to Tampa: 112 (#10 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 75 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7763_0actlEk100
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 211 (#149 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Tyler to Los Angeles: 13 (#54 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 198 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ITIp2_0actlEk100
Pixabay

#7. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 266 (#64 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Tyler to San Antonio: 439 (#4 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 173 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2He5NF_0actlEk100
Pixabay

#6. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Austin in 2014-2018: 359 (#39 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Tyler to Austin: 303 (#6 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 56 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5R0c_0actlEk100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 451 (#7 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from Tyler to Shreveport: 90 (#12 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 361 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Uocl_0actlEk100
skeeze // Pixabay

#4. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Houston in 2014-2018: 522 (#59 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Tyler to Houston: 534 (#3 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 12 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QUWX_0actlEk100
Charles Henry // Flickr

#3. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 669 (#4 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Tyler to Amarillo: 19 (#42 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 650 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eeTP_0actlEk100
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#2. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Longview in 2014-2018: 1,086 (#2 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Tyler to Longview: 1,186 (#2 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 100 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dE3Bp_0actlEk100
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,327 (#20 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Tyler to Dallas: 2,530 (#1 most common destination from Tyler)
- Net migration: 203 to Dallas
