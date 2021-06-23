Cancel
Portland, OR

Metros sending the most people to Portland, Oregon

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15jwaY_0actl6lS00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Portland, Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Portland, Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Portland from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqlKM_0actl6lS00
Pixabay

#50. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 431 (#37 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Portland to San Antonio: 241 (#59 most common destination from Portland)

- Net migration: 190 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UW7no_0actl6lS00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#49. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 445 (#5 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Migration from Portland to Bellingham: 598 (#27 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 153 to Bellingham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXFad_0actl6lS00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#48. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 447 (#14 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Portland to Bakersfield: 120 (#99 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 327 to Portland
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XE8A_0actl6lS00
Pixabay

#47. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Santa Maria in 2014-2018: 465 (#12 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Migration from Portland to Santa Maria: 242 (#57 most common destination from Portland)

- Net migration: 223 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fLBn_0actl6lS00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 473 (#38 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Portland to Charlotte: 295 (#48 most common destination from Portland)

- Net migration: 178 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmKYK_0actl6lS00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#45. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Walla Walla in 2014-2018: 487 (#3 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Migration from Portland to Walla Walla: 392 (#42 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 95 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jqq7S_0actl6lS00
skeeze // Pixabay

#44. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Houston in 2014-2018: 487 (#62 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Portland to Houston: 566 (#29 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 79 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMW7A_0actl6lS00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#43. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 499 (#65 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Portland to Philadelphia: 649 (#24 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 150 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mtyk1_0actl6lS00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#42. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 503 (#41 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Portland to Baltimore: 69 (#139 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 434 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Urvvr_0actl6lS00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#41. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 505 (#24 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Portland to Raleigh: 154 (#87 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 351 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IerKY_0actl6lS00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 508 (#13 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Portland to Oxnard: 187 (#74 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 321 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014hHs_0actl6lS00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#39. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Wenatchee in 2014-2018: 510 (#2 most common destination from Wenatchee)
- Migration from Portland to Wenatchee: 133 (#94 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 377 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f5DXa_0actl6lS00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#38. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Reno in 2014-2018: 515 (#6 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Portland to Reno: 284 (#52 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 231 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwecB_0actl6lS00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#37. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Fresno in 2014-2018: 520 (#15 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Portland to Fresno: 170 (#78 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 350 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2yco_0actl6lS00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 521 (#39 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Portland to St. Louis: 415 (#39 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 106 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt9RK_0actl6lS00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 522 (#12 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Portland to Albuquerque: 405 (#40 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 117 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyc4J_0actl6lS00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#34. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Denver in 2014-2018: 610 (#38 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Portland to Denver: 1,283 (#14 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 673 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRHlk_0actl6lS00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#33. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Salinas in 2014-2018: 622 (#9 most common destination from Salinas)
- Migration from Portland to Salinas: 121 (#98 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 501 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoNMo_0actl6lS00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#32. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 669 (#5 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Portland to Anchorage: 304 (#47 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 365 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJdJ5_0actl6lS00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Miami in 2014-2018: 675 (#46 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Portland to Miami: 542 (#30 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 133 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLC52_0actl6lS00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#30. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Olympia in 2014-2018: 726 (#2 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Portland to Olympia: 519 (#31 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 207 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a07Ng_0actl6lS00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 733 (#26 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Portland to Minneapolis: 464 (#35 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 269 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJkxd_0actl6lS00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#28. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 772 (#11 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Portland to Salt Lake City: 680 (#23 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 92 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pq5ZS_0actl6lS00
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Albany, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Albany in 2014-2018: 783 (#4 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Portland to Albany: 733 (#22 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 50 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfh1f_0actl6lS00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 785 (#57 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Portland to Atlanta: 387 (#43 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 398 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oouzs_0actl6lS00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#25. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Spokane in 2014-2018: 830 (#4 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Portland to Spokane: 1,470 (#11 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 640 to Spokane https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bsk6Z_0actl6lS00
Public Domain

#24. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 875 (#3 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Portland to Kennewick: 1,025 (#16 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 150 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWR7u_0actl6lS00
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Austin in 2014-2018: 912 (#17 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Portland to Austin: 505 (#32 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 407 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHaxs_0actl6lS00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#22. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 938 (#17 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Portland to Las Vegas: 1,021 (#17 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 83 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxPSn_0actl6lS00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 971 (#12 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Portland to Urban Honolulu: 440 (#37 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 531 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxgYk_0actl6lS00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Boston in 2014-2018: 994 (#30 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Portland to Boston: 369 (#45 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 625 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nIC0_0actl6lS00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,112 (#57 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Portland to Chicago: 805 (#21 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 307 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMiBl_0actl6lS00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#18. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Boise City in 2014-2018: 1,198 (#1 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Portland to Boise City: 1,353 (#12 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 155 to Boise City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhOwr_0actl6lS00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#17. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,246 (#43 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Portland to Washington: 397 (#41 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 849 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uP1t0_0actl6lS00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,251 (#31 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Portland to Dallas: 1,015 (#18 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 236 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoyEo_0actl6lS00
Pixabay

#15. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,330 (#14 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Portland to Sacramento: 1,351 (#13 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 21 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aIPd_0actl6lS00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#14. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Medford in 2014-2018: 1,510 (#1 most common destination from Medford)
- Migration from Portland to Medford: 992 (#19 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 518 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xQiX_0actl6lS00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,583 (#12 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Portland to Riverside: 973 (#20 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 610 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bo2PC_0actl6lS00
Amoore5000 // Wikicommons

#12. Bend-Redmond, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Bend in 2014-2018: 1,705 (#1 most common destination from Bend)
- Migration from Portland to Bend: 2,547 (#7 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 842 to Bend https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaa4T_0actl6lS00
adambarhan // Flickr

#11. Longview, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Longview in 2014-2018: 1,720 (#1 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Portland to Longview: 3,120 (#5 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,400 to Longview https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SC8ad_0actl6lS00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#10. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,920 (#9 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Portland to San Jose: 628 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,292 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32bvcd_0actl6lS00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#9. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from New York in 2014-2018: 2,277 (#49 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Portland to New York: 1,134 (#15 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,143 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lvLYO_0actl6lS00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#8. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,328 (#12 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Portland to San Diego: 1,705 (#10 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 623 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkdPB_0actl6lS00
Ian Poellet // Wikicommons

#7. Corvallis, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Corvallis in 2014-2018: 2,396 (#1 most common destination from Corvallis)
- Migration from Portland to Corvallis: 3,061 (#6 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 665 to Corvallis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAtlE_0actl6lS00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 3,134 (#8 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Portland to Phoenix: 4,919 (#3 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,785 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUeUF_0actl6lS00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#5. Eugene, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Eugene in 2014-2018: 3,637 (#1 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Portland to Eugene: 4,274 (#4 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 637 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Cdw3_0actl6lS00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 4,002 (#10 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Portland to San Francisco: 1,722 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 2,280 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rG7BB_0actl6lS00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 5,212 (#14 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Portland to Los Angeles: 2,454 (#8 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 2,758 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jonU5_0actl6lS00
Public Domain

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Seattle in 2014-2018: 6,296 (#3 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Portland to Seattle: 8,177 (#1 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,881 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puuUR_0actl6lS00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#1. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Salem in 2014-2018: 6,983 (#1 most common destination from Salem)
- Migration from Portland to Salem: 7,517 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 534 to Salem
