Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Be Biopharma: B cells as protein factories

By Esther Landhuis, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlasma cells can be turned into protein factories for patients with protein deficiencies for whom one-and-done gene therapy is not an option. You have full access to this article via your institution. As a pediatrician at the University of Washington School of Medicine, David Rawlings treats children who have hemophilia...

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Rawlings
Person
David Steinberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B Cell#T Helper Cell#Antigen Presenting Cell#Memory T Cell#Seattle Children#Lentiviral Vectors#Crispr#Cas9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
CancerNews-Medical.net

Cancer cells become more aggressive when exposed to tissue stiffening

In cases of breast cancer, bone metastasis - when cancer cells spread to new sites in the bone - causes the most breast cancer-related harm and is often incurable in advanced disease. A new study by University of Arizona Health Sciences researchers found that cancer cells become more aggressive when exposed to tissue stiffening and that these changes persist over time.
ScienceNature.com

An evidence that SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) damages hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells in the mechanism of pyroptosis in Nlrp3 inflammasome-dependent manner

Mounting evidence accumulates that hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) and endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) are damaged during severe SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 infection [1, 2]. It has been reported that patient infected with COVID-19 are frequently presented with anemia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia [1,2,3]. This negative effect of the virus on human hematopoiesis and endothelium has been reported in infected patients and demonstrated in vitro after exposure of cells to SARS-Cov-2/COVID-19 spike protein (SP) [1, 3, 4]. It is known that virus may enter cells and, directly in case of productive infection, lead to their irreversible damage. On the other hand, the interaction of viral SP with some of the receptors expressed on the cell surface may lead to their damage as well [1,2,3]. We have proposed that interaction of SP with the target cell surface receptors induces intracellular hyperactivation of Nlrp3 inflammasome which may lead to cell death by pyroptosis [5]. It is known that pyroptosis is characterized by the creation in a caspase-1 dependent manner of N-gasdermin pores in the cell membrane, which leads to the release of cytosol components to extracellular space and final cell lysis [6].
CancerNature.com

Focused CRISPR-Cas9 genetic screening reveals USO1 as a vulnerability in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Post-transcriptional gene regulation, including that by RNA binding proteins (RBPs), has recently been described as an important mechanism in cancer. We had previously identified a set of RBPs that were highly dysregulated in B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) with MLL translocations, which carry a poor prognosis. Here, we sought to functionally characterize these dysregulated RBP genes by performing a focused CRISPR dropout screen in B-ALL cell lines, finding dependencies on several genes including EIF3E, EPRS and USO1. Validating our findings, CRISPR/Cas9-mediated disruption of USO1 in MLL-translocated B-ALL cells reduced cell growth, promoted cell death, and altered the cell cycle. Transcriptomic analysis of USO1-deficient cells revealed alterations in pathways related to mTOR signaling, RNA metabolism, and targets of MYC. In addition, USO1-regulated genes from these experimental samples were significantly and concordantly correlated with USO1 expression in primary samples collected from B-ALL patients. Lastly, we found that loss of Uso1 inhibited colony formation of MLL-transformed in primary bone marrow cells from Cas9-EGFP mice. Together, our findings demonstrate an approach to performing focused sub-genomic CRISPR screens and highlight a putative RBP vulnerability in MLL-translocated B-ALL, thus identifying potential therapeutic targets in this disease.
Cancernextbigfuture.com

Anti-aging Protein in Blood Cells Helps Slow Cognitive Decline

As life expectancies around the world increase, so are the number of people who will experience age-related cognitive decline. The amount of oxygen in the blood declines with age. Aging in the brain might be naturally held at bay by adenosine receptor A2B (ADORA2B), a protein on the membrane of red blood cells which is known to help release oxygen from the blood cells so it can be used by the body.
IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

NanoTemper Enters Protein Production Market With Andromeda, Helping Biopharma and CROs to Increase Efficiency of Expression Screening for Membrane Proteins

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 24, 2021-- NanoTemper Technologies, well-known for creating biophysical tools that tackle challenging characterizations, enters the protein production market with the release of Andromeda, an instrument that determines optimal expression levels and thermal stability of recombinant membrane proteins in crude lysates — something unachievable using currently available methods or technologies on their own. As a result, Andromeda increases the efficiency of protein production teams at CROs and Biopharma, who now arrive at purification much faster and with the most stable proteins because they have insights on thermal stability during expression screening.
ScienceScience Daily

Putting functional proteins in their place

Scientists have organized proteins -- nature's most versatile building blocks -- in desired 2-D and 3-D ordered arrays while maintaining their structural stability and biological activity. They built these designer functional protein arrays by using DNA as a programmable construction material. The team -- representing the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, Columbia University, DOE's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and City University of New York (CUNY) -- described their approach in the June 17 issue of Nature Communications.
CancerNature.com

Activated interleukin-7 receptor signaling drives B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mice

Philadelphia chromosome-like acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph-like ALL) is a high-risk subtype of B-ALL often associated with genetic variants that alter cytokine receptor signaling, including mutations in the interleukin-7 receptor (IL7R). To investigate whether IL7R variants are leukemia-initiating, we built mouse models expressing activated Il7r (aIL7R). B-cell intrinsic aIL7R mice developed spontaneous B-ALL, demonstrating sufficiency of Il7r activating mutations in leukemogenesis. Concomitant introduction of a knock-out allele in the associated adapter protein Lnk (encoded by Sh2b3) or a dominant-negative variant of the transcription factor Ikaros (Ikzf1) increased disease penetrance. The resulting murine leukemias displayed monoclonality and recurrent somatic Kras mutations and efficiently engrafted into immunocompetent mice. Phosphoproteomic analyses of aIL7R leukemic cells revealed constitutive Stat5 signaling and B cell receptor (BCR)-like signaling despite the absence of surface pre-BCR. Finally, in vitro treatment of aIL7R leukemic B-cells with Jak, mTOR, or Syk inhibitors blocked growth, confirming that each pathway is active in this mouse model of IL7R-driven B-ALL.
CancerNature.com

Inhibition of Polo-like kinase 4 induces mitotic defects and DNA damage in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4), a key regulator of centriole biogenesis, has recently been shown to play key roles in tumorigenesis. Blocking PLK4 expression by interference or targeted drugs exhibits attractive potential in improving the efficacy of chemotherapy. Nevertheless, the role of PLK4 in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is still undefined. In this study, we discover that PLK4 is a potential target for the treatment of DLBCL, and demonstrate the efficacy of a PLK4 inhibitor when used in combination with doxorubicin. Pharmaceutical inhibition of PLK4 with CFI-400945 inhibited DLBCL cell proliferation and induced apoptotic cell death. The anti-tumor effects were accompanied by mitotic defects, including polyploidy and cytokinesis failure. Activation of p53 and Hippo/YAP tumor suppressor signaling pathway was identified as the potential mechanisms driving CFI-400945 activity. Moreover, CFI-400945 treatment resulted in activation of DNA damage response. Combining CFI-400945 with doxorubicin markedly delayed tumor progression in DLBCL xenografts. Finally, PLK4 was increased in primary DLBCL tissues and cell lines. High levels of PLK4 expression were associated with poor survival in the patients receiving CHOP-based treatment, implicating PLK4 as a predictive biomarker of DLBCL chemosensitivity. These results provide the therapeutic potential of CFI-400945 both as monotherapy or in combination with doxorubicin for the treatment of DLBCL.
CancerNature.com

Granzyme B prevents aberrant IL-17 production and intestinal pathogenicity in CD4 T cells

CD4+ T cell activation and differentiation are important events that set the stage for proper immune responses. Many factors are involved in the activation and differentiation of T cells, and these events are tightly controlled to prevent unwanted and/or exacerbated immune responses that may harm the host. It has been well-documented that granzyme B, a potent serine protease involved in cell-mediated cytotoxicity, is readily expressed by certain CD4+ T cells, such as regulatory T cells and CD4+CD8αα+ intestinal intraepithelial lymphocytes, both of which display cytotoxicity associated with granzyme B. However, because not all CD4+ T cells expressing granzyme B are cytotoxic, additional roles for this protease in CD4+ T cell biology remain unknown. Here, using a combination of in vivo and in vitro approaches, we report that granzyme B-deficient CD4+ T cells display increased IL-17 production. In the adoptive transfer model of intestinal inflammation, granzyme B-deficient CD4+ T cells triggered a more rapid disease onset than their WT counterparts, and presented a differential transcription profile. Similar results were also observed in granzyme B-deficient mice infected with Citrobacter rodentium. Our results suggest that granzyme B modulates CD4+ T cell differentiation, providing a new perspective into the biology of this enzyme.
Wildlifealbuquerqueexpress.com

Membrane proteins of bacteria, human similar

Berlin [Germany], June 26 (ANI): In a joint project, researchers have now discovered that a membrane protein found in bacteria has a similar structure and function as a group of proteins that are responsible for remodelling and rebuilding the cell membrane in humans. No connection between the two protein groups...
SciencePhys.org

Solving a puzzle to design larger proteins

A team from Japan and the United States has identified the design principles for creating large 'ideal' proteins from scratch, paving the way for the design of proteins with new biochemical functions. Their results appear June 24, 2021, in Nature Communications. The team had previously developed principles to design small...
ScienceNature.com

Insufficient evidence for ageing in protein dynamics

Arising from X. Hu et al. Nature Physics https://doi.org/10.1038/nphys3553 (2016) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. References.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Jumps On Encouraging Data From Hepatitis B Candidate

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) announced the presentation of five abstracts at the European Association for the Study of the Liver International Liver Congress for AB-729 in chronic hepatitis B and AB-836 programs. AB-729 demonstrated robust mean HBsAg reduction across all doses and dosing intervals with a favorable safety and tolerability...
WildlifeScience Daily

Plant physiology: A tale of three proteins

LMU biologists have shown that 'supervisor' and 'motivator' proteins are required to enable a third factor to perform its function in photosynthesis. Plants, algae and cyanobacteria need only three ingredients for the synthesis of sugars via the process of photosynthesis -- carbon dioxide, water and sunlight. However, the operation is far more complicated than this simple list of ingredients might suggest. Prof. Dr. Dario Leister and research group in the Department of Biology I at LMU are analyzing the complex regulation of photosynthesis. Their latest findings shed light on the roles of three proteins, named PGRL1, PGRL2 and PGR5, which participate in the control of one of the two subsystems of the photosynthetic apparatus. PGRL2 itself was first discovered in the course of the new study.
Tampa, FLcancernetwork.com

ZUMA-7 Trial Meets Event-Free Survival End Point in Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Patients in the ZUMA-7 trial who were assigned Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) saw event-free survival by 60% compared to patients who were on a chemotherapy plus stem cell regimen. The ZUMA-7 trial (NCT03391466) demonstrated superiority of axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta) compared with standard of care (SOC) autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT)...
ScienceScience Now

Protein Aggregation Diseases

If you have occasion to study neurodegeneration, you will be struck by how many terrible high-profile diseases in this area seem to share a common theme. Alzheimer’s, ALS, progressive supranuclear palsy, Parkinson’s, Lewy body dementia, some types of frontotemporal dementia, Huntington’s, prion diseases such as BSE and more all feature abnormal protein aggregates that appear in neural tissues. There are plenty of variations, naturally. These aggregates happen in different types of cells, involve different key proteins that seem to have a variety of structural features that lead them into this process, and the resulting diseases affect different regions of the brain. But the overlap of such aggregation with disease is impossible to ignore, and believe me, no one has been ignoring it.
CancerNature.com

Clinical stage drugs targeting inhibitor of apoptosis proteins purge episomal Hepatitis B viral genome in preclinical models

A major unmet clinical need is a therapeutic capable of removing hepatitis B virus (HBV) genome from the liver of infected individuals to reduce their risk of developing liver cancer. A strategy to deliver such a therapy could utilize the ability to target and promote apoptosis of infected hepatocytes. Presently there is no clinically relevant strategy that has been shown to effectively remove persistent episomal covalently closed circular HBV DNA (cccDNA) from the nucleus of hepatocytes. We used linearized single genome length HBV DNA of various genotypes to establish a cccDNA-like reservoir in immunocompetent mice and showed that clinical-stage orally administered drugs that antagonize the function of cellular inhibitor of apoptosis proteins can eliminate HBV replication and episomal HBV genome in the liver. Primary human liver organoid models were used to confirm the clinical relevance of these results. This study underscores a clinically tenable strategy for the potential elimination of chronic HBV reservoirs in patients.
ScienceScience Now

Prior SARS-CoV-2 infection rescues B and T cell responses to variants after first vaccine dose

During clinical trials of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 vaccines, no one who had survived infection with the virus was tested. A year after the pandemic was declared, vaccination of previously infected persons is a reality. Reynolds et al. address the knowledge gap in a cohort of UK health care workers given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in which half of the participants had experienced natural virus infections early in the pandemic (see the Perspective by Crotty). Genotyping indicated that a genetic component underlies heterogeneity in immune responses to vaccine and to natural infection. After vaccination, naïve individuals developed antibody responses similar to those seen in naturally infected persons, but T cell responses were more limited and sometimes absent. However, antibody and memory responses in individuals vaccinated after infection were substantially boosted to the extent that a single vaccine dose is likely to protect against the more aggressive B.1.1.7 variant. It is possible that the messenger RNA vaccine has an adjuvant effect, biasing responses toward antibody generation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy