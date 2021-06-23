Metros sending the most people to St. Louis

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Explore St. Louis's their scary, haunted place and attraction in St. Louis, for your Halloween reference later in the year. St. Louis has the Scarefest trio of haunted attraction. Those three are the first ones that you should visit. They are The Darkness Haunted House, Creepyworld Haunted Screampark and The Lemp Brewery. They have a high-tech, well-crafted haunts that are recognized around the country for bringing highest fear yet fun experiences.