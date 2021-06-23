Metros sending the most people to St. Louis
Metros sending the most people to St. LouisStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to St. Louis using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to St. Louis from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 296 (#48 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from St. Louis to Sacramento: 341 (#47 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 45 to Sacramento
#49. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 305 (#56 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from St. Louis to San Antonio: 532 (#37 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 227 to San Antonio
#48. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 321 (#2 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from St. Louis to St. Joseph: 247 (#69 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 74 to St. Louis
#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 327 (#53 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from St. Louis to Charlotte: 354 (#46 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 27 to Charlotte
#46. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 332 (#56 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from St. Louis to Virginia Beach: 567 (#34 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 235 to Virginia Beach
#45. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 334 (#15 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from St. Louis to Little Rock: 762 (#19 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 428 to Little Rock
#44. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Columbus in 2014-2018: 361 (#39 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from St. Louis to Columbus: 450 (#40 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 89 to Columbus
#43. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Champaign in 2014-2018: 368 (#6 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from St. Louis to Champaign: 739 (#21 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 371 to Champaign
#42. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 376 (#80 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from St. Louis to Philadelphia: 281 (#57 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 95 to St. Louis
#41. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 383 (#17 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from St. Louis to Birmingham: 126 (#111 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 257 to St. Louis
#40. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Davenport in 2014-2018: 399 (#7 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from St. Louis to Davenport: 133 (#102 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 266 to St. Louis
#39. Joplin, MO Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Joplin in 2014-2018: 409 (#4 most common destination from Joplin)
- Migration from St. Louis to Joplin: 253 (#67 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 156 to St. Louis
#38. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 410 (#6 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from St. Louis to Bloomington: 177 (#89 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 233 to St. Louis
#37. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Boston in 2014-2018: 414 (#61 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from St. Louis to Boston: 575 (#29 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 161 to Boston
#36. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Portland in 2014-2018: 415 (#39 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from St. Louis to Portland: 521 (#39 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 106 to Portland
#35. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 430 (#16 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from St. Louis to Oklahoma City: 523 (#38 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 93 to Oklahoma City
#34. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Nashville in 2014-2018: 448 (#26 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from St. Louis to Nashville: 754 (#20 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 306 to Nashville
#33. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 451 (#11 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from St. Louis to Des Moines: 420 (#43 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 31 to St. Louis
#32. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 514 (#18 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from St. Louis to Milwaukee: 309 (#52 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 205 to St. Louis
#31. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 526 (#25 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from St. Louis to Jacksonville: 552 (#36 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville
#30. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from San Diego in 2014-2018: 528 (#58 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from St. Louis to San Diego: 433 (#41 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 95 to St. Louis
#29. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 530 (#20 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from St. Louis to Cincinnati: 684 (#23 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 154 to Cincinnati
#28. Decatur, IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Decatur in 2014-2018: 535 (#1 most common destination from Decatur)
- Migration from St. Louis to Decatur: 186 (#86 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 349 to St. Louis
#27. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Denver in 2014-2018: 545 (#41 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from St. Louis to Denver: 1,065 (#13 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 520 to Denver
#26. Peoria, IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Peoria in 2014-2018: 546 (#4 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from St. Louis to Peoria: 573 (#30 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 27 to Peoria
#25. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 549 (#50 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from St. Louis to Phoenix: 1,686 (#7 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix
#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Tampa in 2014-2018: 551 (#45 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from St. Louis to Tampa: 1,107 (#12 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 556 to Tampa
#23. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 557 (#31 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from St. Louis to Las Vegas: 570 (#31 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 13 to Las Vegas
#22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 560 (#40 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from St. Louis to Minneapolis: 602 (#26 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 42 to Minneapolis
#21. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 561 (#36 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from St. Louis to Baltimore: 188 (#85 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 373 to St. Louis
#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Detroit in 2014-2018: 562 (#39 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from St. Louis to Detroit: 567 (#34 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 5 to Detroit
#19. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Seattle in 2014-2018: 563 (#52 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from St. Louis to Seattle: 834 (#18 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 271 to Seattle
#18. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Omaha in 2014-2018: 571 (#9 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from St. Louis to Omaha: 269 (#59 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 302 to St. Louis
#17. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 584 (#24 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from St. Louis to Indianapolis: 595 (#27 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 11 to Indianapolis
#16. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 621 (#45 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from St. Louis to San Francisco: 390 (#44 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 231 to St. Louis
#15. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 668 (#2 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from St. Louis to Carbondale: 583 (#28 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 85 to St. Louis
#14. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Houston in 2014-2018: 669 (#47 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from St. Louis to Houston: 1,846 (#6 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 1,177 to Houston
#13. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Memphis in 2014-2018: 777 (#8 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from St. Louis to Memphis: 611 (#25 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 166 to St. Louis
#12. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Jefferson City in 2014-2018: 923 (#2 most common destination from Jefferson City)
- Migration from St. Louis to Jefferson City: 1,313 (#10 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 390 to Jefferson City
#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,011 (#51 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from St. Louis to Los Angeles: 882 (#17 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 129 to St. Louis
#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,052 (#49 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from St. Louis to Washington: 1,450 (#8 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 398 to Washington
#9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,094 (#40 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from St. Louis to Atlanta: 991 (#14 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 103 to St. Louis
#8. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Cape Girardeau in 2014-2018: 1,139 (#1 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)
- Migration from St. Louis to Cape Girardeau: 1,323 (#9 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 184 to Cape Girardeau
#7. Springfield, IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Springfield in 2014-2018: 1,318 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from St. Louis to Springfield: 986 (#15 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 332 to St. Louis
#6. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Springfield in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from St. Louis to Springfield: 3,451 (#2 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 2,100 to Springfield
#5. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,794 (#24 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from St. Louis to Dallas: 2,951 (#3 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 1,157 to Dallas
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from New York in 2014-2018: 1,901 (#58 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from St. Louis to New York: 958 (#16 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 943 to St. Louis
#3. Columbia, MO Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Columbia in 2014-2018: 1,959 (#1 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from St. Louis to Columbia: 2,758 (#4 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 799 to Columbia
#2. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 3,056 (#2 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from St. Louis to Kansas City: 2,660 (#5 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 396 to St. Louis
#1. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis from Chicago in 2014-2018: 5,491 (#10 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from St. Louis to Chicago: 4,479 (#1 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 1,012 to St. Louis