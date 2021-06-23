Metros sending the most people to Rochester
Metros sending the most people to RochesterStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Rochester using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Rochester from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Detroit in 2014-2018: 110 (#112 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Rochester to Detroit: 92 (#60 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 18 to Rochester
#49. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from New Haven in 2014-2018: 120 (#44 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Rochester to New Haven: 41 (#102 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 79 to Rochester
#48. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Erie in 2014-2018: 120 (#31 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Rochester to Erie: 43 (#99 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 77 to Rochester
#47. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 125 (#113 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Rochester to St. Louis: 54 (#86 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 71 to Rochester
#46. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 127 (#102 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Rochester to Minneapolis: 38 (#106 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 89 to Rochester
#45. Kingston, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Kingston in 2014-2018: 128 (#6 most common destination from Kingston)
- Migration from Rochester to Kingston: 39 (#104 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 89 to Rochester
#44. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 130 (#22 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Rochester to Fort Wayne: 0 (#220 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 130 to Rochester
#43. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from San Diego in 2014-2018: 135 (#134 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Rochester to San Diego: 178 (#33 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 43 to San Diego
#42. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Dallas in 2014-2018: 137 (#154 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Rochester to Dallas: 273 (#24 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 136 to Dallas
#41. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Deltona in 2014-2018: 150 (#37 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Rochester to Deltona: 88 (#64 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 62 to Rochester
#40. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Allentown in 2014-2018: 151 (#37 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Rochester to Allentown: 26 (#125 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 125 to Rochester
#39. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from San Jose in 2014-2018: 152 (#68 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Rochester to San Jose: 120 (#45 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 32 to Rochester
#38. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 152 (#34 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Rochester to Cape Coral: 492 (#12 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 340 to Cape Coral
#37. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Houston in 2014-2018: 160 (#134 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Rochester to Houston: 67 (#72 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 93 to Rochester
#36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 162 (#93 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Rochester to Virginia Beach: 174 (#34 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 12 to Virginia Beach
#35. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 163 (#70 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Rochester to Jacksonville: 310 (#20 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 147 to Jacksonville
#34. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 165 (#86 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Rochester to San Antonio: 0 (#220 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 165 to Rochester
#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Orlando in 2014-2018: 166 (#89 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Rochester to Orlando: 350 (#18 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 184 to Orlando
#32. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 167 (#28 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Rochester to Harrisburg: 47 (#95 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 120 to Rochester
#31. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 167 (#38 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Rochester to Bridgeport: 182 (#32 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 15 to Bridgeport
#30. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 173 (#46 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Rochester to Albuquerque: 33 (#109 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 140 to Rochester
#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Seattle in 2014-2018: 188 (#102 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Rochester to Seattle: 188 (#31 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 0 to Rochester
#28. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 195 (#69 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Rochester to Kansas City: 7 (#182 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 188 to Rochester
#27. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Reno in 2014-2018: 203 (#16 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Rochester to Reno: 49 (#94 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 154 to Rochester
#26. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Glens Falls in 2014-2018: 223 (#3 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Migration from Rochester to Glens Falls: 67 (#72 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 156 to Rochester
#25. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Tampa in 2014-2018: 251 (#82 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Rochester to Tampa: 714 (#6 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 463 to Tampa
#24. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 252 (#76 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Rochester to San Francisco: 124 (#44 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 128 to Rochester
#23. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 257 (#66 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Rochester to Baltimore: 390 (#17 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 133 to Baltimore
#22. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Hartford in 2014-2018: 279 (#27 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Rochester to Hartford: 115 (#47 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 164 to Rochester
#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 289 (#75 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Rochester to Phoenix: 417 (#16 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 128 to Phoenix
#20. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Columbus in 2014-2018: 304 (#12 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Rochester to Columbus: 15 (#149 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 289 to Rochester
#19. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 305 (#49 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Rochester to Pittsburgh: 455 (#14 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 150 to Pittsburgh
#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 309 (#113 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Rochester to Atlanta: 710 (#7 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 401 to Atlanta
#17. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Burlington in 2014-2018: 318 (#3 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Rochester to Burlington: 63 (#76 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 255 to Rochester
#16. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 346 (#51 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Rochester to Charlotte: 707 (#8 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 361 to Charlotte
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 363 (#106 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Rochester to Los Angeles: 271 (#25 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 92 to Rochester
#14. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Ithaca in 2014-2018: 380 (#4 most common destination from Ithaca)
- Migration from Rochester to Ithaca: 338 (#19 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 42 to Rochester
#13. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Watertown in 2014-2018: 397 (#8 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Rochester to Watertown: 110 (#49 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 287 to Rochester
#12. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Miami in 2014-2018: 418 (#68 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Rochester to Miami: 505 (#10 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 87 to Miami
#11. Elmira, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Elmira in 2014-2018: 423 (#1 most common destination from Elmira)
- Migration from Rochester to Elmira: 146 (#40 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 277 to Rochester
#10. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Binghamton in 2014-2018: 512 (#3 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Migration from Rochester to Binghamton: 278 (#22 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 234 to Rochester
#9. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Washington in 2014-2018: 562 (#79 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Rochester to Washington: 818 (#5 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 256 to Washington
#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Chicago in 2014-2018: 640 (#87 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Rochester to Chicago: 276 (#23 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 364 to Rochester
#7. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 797 (#42 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Rochester to Philadelphia: 495 (#11 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 302 to Rochester
#6. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Utica in 2014-2018: 824 (#3 most common destination from Utica)
- Migration from Rochester to Utica: 282 (#21 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 542 to Rochester
#5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Albany in 2014-2018: 942 (#5 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Rochester to Albany: 896 (#4 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 46 to Rochester
#4. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,006 (#29 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Rochester to Boston: 690 (#9 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 316 to Rochester
#3. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 2,750 (#2 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Rochester to Syracuse: 1,645 (#3 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 1,105 to Rochester
#2. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 3,436 (#1 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Rochester to Buffalo: 2,641 (#2 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 795 to Rochester
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Rochester from New York in 2014-2018: 6,180 (#20 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Rochester to New York: 6,304 (#1 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 124 to New York