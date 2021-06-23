Cancel
Celebrities

Smokey Robinson, Wife Frances, and His Kids & Grandkids Pose with Ex-wife Claudette during Her 78th Birthday

By Stephen Thompson
Amomama
Amomama
 11 days ago

Smokey Robinson's former wife Claudette just clocked 78, and he joined in her celebration when he posed in a picture with her and his kids and grandkids.

Famous musicians Smokey Robinson and Claudette Rogers Robinson have long been divorced; however, they maintain a wonderful relationship.

That said, it came as little surprise when the music icon appeared in a shot shared by her via Instagram in celebration of her 78th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plRvq_0actktNp00

The shot featured Smokey posing with his children, grandchildren, and Claudette. They all looked happy as they spread out in the lobby of a polo lounge somewhere in Los Angeles.

Claudette followed the post up with another that saw her amidst those gathered to celebrate her. In her caption, she revealed that she had only planned to celebrate with family, but some of her friends also came around.

It was a happy affair; they even sang her a celebratory song while she prepared to blow out the single candle atop a slice of delicious-looking cake.

Claudette, who is commonly referred to as the "First Lady of Motown," was married to Smokey Robinson between 1959 and 1986. They had two children together.

Claudette remains unmarried; however, Smokey is currently in a married relationship with Frances Gladney.

Despite the continued friendship made necessary because of their kids and musical ties, they have been through a couple of rough patches.

In 2014, Claudette filed a suit when she decided she deserved 50% of the proceeds Smokey would receive if he reclaimed rights to his works, including "My Girl" and "You've Really Got a Hold on Me."

Claudette claimed that she suspended her musical career to take care of their kids. In response, Smokey filed a lawsuit for declaratory relief, and she fired back with counterclaims.

At the time, they requested more time to reach an agreement due to the sensitive nature of the argument. It is assumed they reached a healthy compromise outside the courts.

Claudette remains unmarried; however, Smokey is currently in a married relationship with Frances Gladney. They tied the knot in 2002, and their love for each other is well known.

The music icon reportedly has no plans of retiring and continues to tour while expanding his music catalog. What more could his fans ask for.

Amomama

Amomama

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

