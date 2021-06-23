Metros sending the most people to Kansas City
Metros sending the most people to Kansas CityStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Kansas City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Kansas City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 280 (#68 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Kansas City to Virginia Beach: 294 (#44 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 14 to Virginia Beach
#49. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Provo in 2014-2018: 308 (#18 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Kansas City to Provo: 235 (#58 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 73 to Kansas City
#48. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from El Paso in 2014-2018: 309 (#30 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Kansas City to El Paso: 226 (#62 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 83 to Kansas City
#47. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Davenport in 2014-2018: 314 (#9 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Kansas City to Davenport: 10 (#237 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 304 to Kansas City
#46. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 320 (#43 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Kansas City to Indianapolis: 386 (#38 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 66 to Indianapolis
#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Tampa in 2014-2018: 331 (#66 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Kansas City to Tampa: 644 (#25 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 313 to Tampa
#44. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Killeen in 2014-2018: 333 (#20 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Kansas City to Killeen: 602 (#27 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 269 to Killeen
#43. Lincoln, NE Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Lincoln in 2014-2018: 350 (#4 most common destination from Lincoln)
- Migration from Kansas City to Lincoln: 251 (#56 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 99 to Kansas City
#42. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Austin in 2014-2018: 353 (#41 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Kansas City to Austin: 294 (#44 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 59 to Kansas City
#41. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 361 (#81 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Kansas City to Philadelphia: 170 (#78 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 191 to Kansas City
#40. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 367 (#51 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Kansas City to Minneapolis: 940 (#15 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 573 to Minneapolis
#39. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Riverside in 2014-2018: 397 (#61 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Kansas City to Riverside: 480 (#33 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 83 to Riverside
#38. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 406 (#30 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Kansas City to Cincinnati: 406 (#37 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 0 to Kansas City
#37. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 406 (#56 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Kansas City to San Francisco: 547 (#30 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 141 to San Francisco
#36. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Cape Girardeau in 2014-2018: 419 (#2 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)
- Migration from Kansas City to Cape Girardeau: 201 (#66 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 218 to Kansas City
#35. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 425 (#17 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Kansas City to Oklahoma City: 781 (#19 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 356 to Oklahoma City
#34. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 426 (#33 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Kansas City to Nashville: 542 (#31 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 116 to Nashville
#33. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Miami in 2014-2018: 433 (#65 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Kansas City to Miami: 227 (#61 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 206 to Kansas City
#32. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 434 (#23 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Kansas City to Milwaukee: 196 (#68 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 238 to Kansas City
#31. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Boston in 2014-2018: 440 (#59 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Kansas City to Boston: 262 (#52 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 178 to Kansas City
#30. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 451 (#34 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Kansas City to San Antonio: 232 (#60 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 219 to Kansas City
#29. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 460 (#36 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Kansas City to Las Vegas: 203 (#65 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 257 to Kansas City
#28. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Detroit in 2014-2018: 467 (#45 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Kansas City to Detroit: 244 (#57 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 223 to Kansas City
#27. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 482 (#9 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Kansas City to Des Moines: 419 (#35 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 63 to Kansas City
#26. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Jefferson City in 2014-2018: 514 (#4 most common destination from Jefferson City)
- Migration from Kansas City to Jefferson City: 1,208 (#11 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 694 to Jefferson City
#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 525 (#72 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Kansas City to Atlanta: 617 (#26 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 92 to Atlanta
#24. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from San Diego in 2014-2018: 571 (#54 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Kansas City to San Diego: 507 (#32 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 64 to Kansas City
#23. Joplin, MO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Joplin in 2014-2018: 638 (#3 most common destination from Joplin)
- Migration from Kansas City to Joplin: 768 (#21 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 130 to Joplin
#22. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Columbus in 2014-2018: 658 (#19 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Kansas City to Columbus: 354 (#40 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 304 to Kansas City
#21. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 680 (#4 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Kansas City to Fayetteville: 721 (#22 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 41 to Fayetteville
#20. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Seattle in 2014-2018: 765 (#40 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Kansas City to Seattle: 773 (#20 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 8 to Seattle
#19. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 791 (#13 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Kansas City to Colorado Springs: 703 (#24 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 88 to Kansas City
#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Houston in 2014-2018: 861 (#37 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Kansas City to Houston: 1,653 (#6 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 792 to Houston
#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 865 (#61 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Kansas City to Los Angeles: 714 (#23 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 151 to Kansas City
#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Washington in 2014-2018: 869 (#60 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Kansas City to Washington: 830 (#16 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 39 to Kansas City
#15. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 892 (#5 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Kansas City to Tulsa: 575 (#28 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 317 to Kansas City
#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Dallas in 2014-2018: 923 (#48 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Kansas City to Dallas: 2,865 (#3 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 1,942 to Dallas
#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,048 (#21 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Kansas City to Denver: 1,330 (#10 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 282 to Denver
#12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from New York in 2014-2018: 1,105 (#79 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Kansas City to New York: 792 (#18 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 313 to Kansas City
#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,126 (#56 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Kansas City to Chicago: 998 (#14 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 128 to Kansas City
#10. Manhattan, KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 1,223 (#1 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Kansas City to Manhattan: 1,516 (#8 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 293 to Manhattan
#9. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,234 (#25 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Kansas City to Phoenix: 1,184 (#12 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 50 to Kansas City
#8. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Omaha in 2014-2018: 1,288 (#2 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Kansas City to Omaha: 807 (#17 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 481 to Kansas City
#7. Columbia, MO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Columbia in 2014-2018: 1,441 (#2 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Kansas City to Columbia: 1,514 (#9 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 73 to Columbia
#6. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 1,882 (#1 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Kansas City to St. Joseph: 2,485 (#4 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 603 to St. Joseph
#5. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Springfield in 2014-2018: 2,530 (#1 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Kansas City to Springfield: 2,183 (#5 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 347 to Kansas City
#4. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Wichita in 2014-2018: 2,563 (#1 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Kansas City to Wichita: 1,601 (#7 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 962 to Kansas City
#3. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 2,660 (#5 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Kansas City to St. Louis: 3,056 (#2 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 396 to St. Louis
#2. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Topeka in 2014-2018: 2,751 (#1 most common destination from Topeka)
- Migration from Kansas City to Topeka: 1,178 (#13 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 1,573 to Kansas City
#1. Lawrence, KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City from Lawrence in 2014-2018: 3,663 (#1 most common destination from Lawrence)
- Migration from Kansas City to Lawrence: 4,441 (#1 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 778 to Lawrence