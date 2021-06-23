Metros sending the most people to Wausau
Metros sending the most people to WausauStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wausau using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wausau from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 6 (#266 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Wausau to San Francisco: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 6 to Wausau
#49. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Spokane in 2014-2018: 6 (#121 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Wausau to Spokane: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 6 to Wausau
#48. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Panama City in 2014-2018: 7 (#128 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Wausau to Panama City: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 7 to Wausau
#47. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Tampa in 2014-2018: 7 (#305 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Wausau to Tampa: 54 (#19 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 47 to Tampa
#46. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 8 (#250 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Wausau to Kansas City: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 8 to Wausau
#45. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Dallas in 2014-2018: 9 (#319 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Wausau to Dallas: 96 (#12 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 87 to Dallas
#44. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from New York in 2014-2018: 11 (#330 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Wausau to New York: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 11 to Wausau
#43. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from San Diego in 2014-2018: 11 (#293 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Wausau to San Diego: 303 (#3 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 292 to San Diego
#42. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Reno in 2014-2018: 12 (#127 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Wausau to Reno: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 12 to Wausau
#41. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 13 (#135 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Wausau to Fort Collins: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 13 to Wausau
#40. Mankato-North Mankato, MN Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Mankato in 2014-2018: 13 (#30 most common destination from Mankato)
- Migration from Wausau to Mankato: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 13 to Wausau
#39. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 15 (#129 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Wausau to Harrisburg: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 15 to Wausau
#38. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 16 (#247 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Wausau to St. Louis: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 16 to Wausau
#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Detroit in 2014-2018: 16 (#240 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Wausau to Detroit: 1 (#58 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 15 to Wausau
#36. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 17 (#96 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Wausau to Lancaster: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 17 to Wausau
#35. Rochester, MN Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Rochester in 2014-2018: 17 (#61 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Wausau to Rochester: 20 (#37 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 3 to Rochester
#34. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Athens in 2014-2018: 18 (#66 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Wausau to Athens: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 18 to Wausau
#33. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Rochester in 2014-2018: 18 (#142 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Wausau to Rochester: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 18 to Wausau
#32. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Crestview in 2014-2018: 19 (#118 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Wausau to Crestview: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 19 to Wausau
#31. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 19 (#129 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Wausau to Little Rock: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 19 to Wausau
#30. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 20 (#246 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Wausau to Philadelphia: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 20 to Wausau
#29. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 20 (#204 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Wausau to Pittsburgh: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 20 to Wausau
#28. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Cheyenne in 2014-2018: 21 (#62 most common destination from Cheyenne)
- Migration from Wausau to Cheyenne: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 21 to Wausau
#27. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 21 (#309 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Wausau to Los Angeles: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 21 to Wausau
#26. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Washington in 2014-2018: 23 (#292 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Wausau to Washington: 27 (#31 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 4 to Washington
#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Denver in 2014-2018: 26 (#239 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Wausau to Denver: 65 (#17 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 39 to Denver
#24. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 26 (#53 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Wausau to Kennewick: 99 (#10 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 73 to Kennewick
#23. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Dayton in 2014-2018: 27 (#116 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Wausau to Dayton: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 27 to Wausau
#22. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 28 (#275 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Wausau to Atlanta: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 28 to Wausau
#21. Midland, MI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Midland in 2014-2018: 34 (#24 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Wausau to Midland: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 34 to Wausau
#20. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Fargo in 2014-2018: 36 (#42 most common destination from Fargo)
- Migration from Wausau to Fargo: 14 (#41 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 22 to Wausau
#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 36 (#268 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Wausau to Phoenix: 44 (#22 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 8 to Phoenix
#18. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 38 (#44 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Wausau to Brownsville: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 38 to Wausau
#17. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Reading in 2014-2018: 42 (#45 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Wausau to Reading: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 42 to Wausau
#16. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Racine in 2014-2018: 47 (#26 most common destination from Racine)
- Migration from Wausau to Racine: 1 (#58 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 46 to Wausau
#15. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 49 (#28 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Wausau to Johnson City: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 49 to Wausau
#14. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Oshkosh in 2014-2018: 51 (#25 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Migration from Wausau to Oshkosh: 124 (#8 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 73 to Oshkosh
#13. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 52 (#114 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Wausau to Oklahoma City: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 52 to Wausau
#12. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Fond du Lac in 2014-2018: 61 (#16 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Migration from Wausau to Fond du Lac: 54 (#19 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 7 to Wausau
#11. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Lexington in 2014-2018: 65 (#58 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Wausau to Lexington: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 65 to Wausau
#10. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Duluth in 2014-2018: 115 (#13 most common destination from Duluth)
- Migration from Wausau to Duluth: 26 (#32 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 89 to Wausau
#9. Green Bay, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Green Bay in 2014-2018: 133 (#17 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Migration from Wausau to Green Bay: 102 (#9 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 31 to Wausau
#8. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 161 (#83 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Wausau to Minneapolis: 290 (#4 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 129 to Minneapolis
#7. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Boise City in 2014-2018: 171 (#26 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Wausau to Boise City: 0 (#78 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 171 to Wausau
#6. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Appleton in 2014-2018: 210 (#10 most common destination from Appleton)
- Migration from Wausau to Appleton: 86 (#15 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 124 to Wausau
#5. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 221 (#48 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Wausau to Milwaukee: 405 (#2 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 184 to Milwaukee
#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Chicago in 2014-2018: 242 (#143 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Wausau to Chicago: 97 (#11 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 145 to Wausau
#3. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Madison in 2014-2018: 281 (#22 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Wausau to Madison: 562 (#1 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 281 to Madison
#2. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from La Crosse in 2014-2018: 303 (#4 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Migration from Wausau to La Crosse: 195 (#7 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 108 to Wausau
#1. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Wausau from Eau Claire in 2014-2018: 310 (#4 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Migration from Wausau to Eau Claire: 236 (#6 most common destination from Wausau)
- Net migration: 74 to Wausau