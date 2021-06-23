Metros sending the most people to Lansing
Metros sending the most people to LansingStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Lansing using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Lansing from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 66 (#73 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Lansing to Buffalo: 15 (#111 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 51 to Lansing
#49. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 68 (#138 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Lansing to Las Vegas: 93 (#38 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 25 to Las Vegas
#48. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 70 (#148 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Lansing to Minneapolis: 134 (#28 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 64 to Minneapolis
#47. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 73 (#55 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Lansing to Bakersfield: 0 (#181 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 73 to Lansing
#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 75 (#109 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Lansing to Colorado Springs: 130 (#30 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 55 to Colorado Springs
#45. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 76 (#64 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Lansing to Knoxville: 4 (#148 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 72 to Lansing
#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 77 (#146 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Lansing to Virginia Beach: 17 (#106 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 60 to Lansing
#43. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 79 (#84 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Lansing to Pensacola: 19 (#95 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 60 to Lansing
#42. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 82 (#82 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Lansing to Louisville/Jefferson County: 63 (#53 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 19 to Lansing
#41. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Austin in 2014-2018: 84 (#116 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Lansing to Austin: 26 (#82 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 58 to Lansing
#40. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 85 (#44 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Lansing to Tallahassee: 67 (#50 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 18 to Lansing
#39. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Columbia in 2014-2018: 86 (#61 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Lansing to Columbia: 210 (#18 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 124 to Columbia
#38. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Madison in 2014-2018: 88 (#61 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Lansing to Madison: 44 (#62 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 44 to Lansing
#37. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 99 (#157 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Lansing to Philadelphia: 128 (#31 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 29 to Philadelphia
#36. Monroe, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Monroe in 2014-2018: 101 (#10 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Lansing to Monroe: 23 (#85 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 78 to Lansing
#35. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Miami in 2014-2018: 105 (#163 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Lansing to Miami: 236 (#15 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 131 to Miami
#34. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Washington in 2014-2018: 106 (#209 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Lansing to Washington: 286 (#11 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 180 to Washington
#33. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from San Jose in 2014-2018: 120 (#80 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Lansing to San Jose: 26 (#82 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 94 to Lansing
#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 120 (#109 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Lansing to Baltimore: 75 (#46 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 45 to Lansing
#31. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Seattle in 2014-2018: 125 (#138 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Lansing to Seattle: 128 (#31 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 3 to Seattle
#30. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Orlando in 2014-2018: 128 (#102 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Lansing to Orlando: 65 (#52 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 63 to Lansing
#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Tampa in 2014-2018: 142 (#116 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Lansing to Tampa: 140 (#27 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 2 to Lansing
#28. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 145 (#57 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Lansing to Raleigh: 61 (#54 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 84 to Lansing
#27. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Boston in 2014-2018: 151 (#108 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Lansing to Boston: 143 (#26 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 8 to Lansing
#26. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Hartford in 2014-2018: 152 (#55 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Lansing to Hartford: 12 (#116 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 140 to Lansing
#25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 153 (#103 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Lansing to San Francisco: 186 (#22 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 33 to San Francisco
#24. Midland, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Midland in 2014-2018: 156 (#6 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Lansing to Midland: 122 (#34 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 34 to Lansing
#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 158 (#171 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Lansing to Los Angeles: 367 (#9 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 209 to Los Angeles
#22. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from San Diego in 2014-2018: 164 (#120 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Lansing to San Diego: 89 (#39 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 75 to Lansing
#21. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Columbus in 2014-2018: 170 (#64 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Lansing to Columbus: 100 (#37 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 70 to Lansing
#20. Bay City, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Bay City in 2014-2018: 174 (#4 most common destination from Bay City)
- Migration from Lansing to Bay City: 29 (#77 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 145 to Lansing
#19. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Toledo in 2014-2018: 177 (#23 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Lansing to Toledo: 9 (#124 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 168 to Lansing
#18. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from New York in 2014-2018: 188 (#186 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Lansing to New York: 203 (#20 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 15 to New York
#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Dallas in 2014-2018: 189 (#133 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Lansing to Dallas: 218 (#17 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 29 to Dallas
#16. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Nashville in 2014-2018: 201 (#62 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Lansing to Nashville: 204 (#19 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 3 to Nashville
#15. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 210 (#26 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Lansing to Jacksonville: 5 (#143 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 205 to Lansing
#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 302 (#72 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Lansing to Phoenix: 291 (#10 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 11 to Lansing
#13. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Muskegon in 2014-2018: 304 (#4 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Migration from Lansing to Muskegon: 126 (#33 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 178 to Lansing
#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 312 (#111 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Lansing to Atlanta: 183 (#23 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 129 to Lansing
#11. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from South Bend in 2014-2018: 360 (#9 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Lansing to South Bend: 39 (#66 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 321 to Lansing
#10. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Niles in 2014-2018: 463 (#4 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Lansing to Niles: 76 (#45 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 387 to Lansing
#9. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Battle Creek in 2014-2018: 639 (#2 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Migration from Lansing to Battle Creek: 517 (#7 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 122 to Lansing
#8. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Saginaw in 2014-2018: 706 (#3 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Migration from Lansing to Saginaw: 225 (#16 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 481 to Lansing
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Chicago in 2014-2018: 923 (#65 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Lansing to Chicago: 437 (#8 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 486 to Lansing
#6. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 990 (#4 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Lansing to Kalamazoo: 795 (#4 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 195 to Lansing
#5. Jackson, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Jackson in 2014-2018: 1,025 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Lansing to Jackson: 700 (#5 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 325 to Lansing
#4. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 1,061 (#3 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Lansing to Ann Arbor: 886 (#3 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 175 to Lansing
#3. Flint, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Flint in 2014-2018: 1,415 (#2 most common destination from Flint)
- Migration from Lansing to Flint: 522 (#6 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 893 to Lansing
#2. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 2,683 (#3 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Lansing to Grand Rapids: 2,527 (#2 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 156 to Lansing
#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Lansing from Detroit in 2014-2018: 7,826 (#2 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Lansing to Detroit: 3,631 (#1 most common destination from Lansing)
- Net migration: 4,195 to Lansing