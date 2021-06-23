Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Richmond

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvxQv_0actkdVR00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Richmond

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Richmond using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Richmond from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AeDab_0actkdVR00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Dayton, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Dayton in 2014-2018: 170 (#30 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Richmond to Dayton: 2 (#220 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 168 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOOGA_0actkdVR00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 184 (#11 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Richmond to Hagerstown: 27 (#148 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 157 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHw8O_0actkdVR00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#48. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 184 (#79 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Richmond to Minneapolis: 214 (#45 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 30 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSgq3_0actkdVR00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#47. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Denver in 2014-2018: 190 (#85 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Richmond to Denver: 357 (#22 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 167 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atOID_0actkdVR00
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Winchester in 2014-2018: 200 (#5 most common destination from Winchester)
- Migration from Richmond to Winchester: 78 (#90 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 122 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emjvF_0actkdVR00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#45. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Columbia in 2014-2018: 208 (#34 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Richmond to Columbia: 344 (#24 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 136 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWRzR_0actkdVR00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#44. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 211 (#22 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Richmond to Cape Coral: 170 (#51 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 41 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMLG7_0actkdVR00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#43. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Durham in 2014-2018: 212 (#31 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Richmond to Durham: 232 (#40 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 20 to Durham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wYMOF_0actkdVR00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#42. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 215 (#16 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Richmond to Myrtle Beach: 313 (#27 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8PGK_0actkdVR00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#41. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Akron in 2014-2018: 223 (#18 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Richmond to Akron: 27 (#148 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 196 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RLSqM_0actkdVR00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#40. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Tampa in 2014-2018: 225 (#88 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Richmond to Tampa: 306 (#28 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 81 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8PhK_0actkdVR00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#39. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 232 (#36 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Richmond to Fayetteville: 943 (#8 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 711 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SagI_0actkdVR00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 235 (#78 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Richmond to San Francisco: 141 (#62 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 94 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rq626_0actkdVR00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Charleston in 2014-2018: 237 (#30 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Richmond to Charleston: 129 (#68 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 108 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TM2OR_0actkdVR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 239 (#72 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Richmond to St. Louis: 63 (#95 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 176 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCI8v_0actkdVR00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#35. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from El Paso in 2014-2018: 245 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Richmond to El Paso: 184 (#48 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 61 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UBRfL_0actkdVR00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#34. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Riverside in 2014-2018: 248 (#84 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Richmond to Riverside: 176 (#50 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 72 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jK9ob_0actkdVR00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#33. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Hartford in 2014-2018: 249 (#33 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Richmond to Hartford: 220 (#42 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 29 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t06HD_0actkdVR00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#32. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Winston in 2014-2018: 272 (#16 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Richmond to Winston: 146 (#57 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 126 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0016dK_0actkdVR00
Pixabay

#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 273 (#62 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Richmond to San Antonio: 223 (#41 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 50 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1eOs_0actkdVR00
Pixabay

#30. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Savannah in 2014-2018: 274 (#18 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Richmond to Savannah: 256 (#35 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 18 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKWJr_0actkdVR00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#29. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from San Diego in 2014-2018: 276 (#84 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Richmond to San Diego: 320 (#25 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 44 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RCJGQ_0actkdVR00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 298 (#42 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Richmond to Urban Honolulu: 267 (#32 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 31 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLRK6_0actkdVR00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#27. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Detroit in 2014-2018: 299 (#64 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Richmond to Detroit: 55 (#102 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 244 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CakND_0actkdVR00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Orlando in 2014-2018: 309 (#55 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Richmond to Orlando: 372 (#20 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 63 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvHGo_0actkdVR00
Pixabay

#25. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Austin in 2014-2018: 332 (#45 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Richmond to Austin: 259 (#33 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 73 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGV3u_0actkdVR00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Dallas in 2014-2018: 334 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Richmond to Dallas: 460 (#19 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 126 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GNYF_0actkdVR00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#23. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 350 (#41 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Richmond to Kansas City: 161 (#53 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 189 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqRVD_0actkdVR00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#22. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 355 (#38 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Richmond to Jacksonville: 476 (#18 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 121 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYSIm_0actkdVR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Boston in 2014-2018: 365 (#66 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Richmond to Boston: 244 (#39 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 121 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u2YwL_0actkdVR00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#20. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 369 (#34 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Richmond to Raleigh: 527 (#15 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 158 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osxWd_0actkdVR00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#19. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 394 (#12 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Richmond to Greensboro: 144 (#59 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 250 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBUay_0actkdVR00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 412 (#41 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Richmond to Charlotte: 562 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 150 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNfii_0actkdVR00
Public Domain

#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Seattle in 2014-2018: 440 (#60 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Richmond to Seattle: 253 (#37 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 187 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NgtU_0actkdVR00
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#16. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Staunton in 2014-2018: 504 (#3 most common destination from Staunton)
- Migration from Richmond to Staunton: 673 (#11 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 169 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u4rr_0actkdVR00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Miami in 2014-2018: 508 (#57 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Richmond to Miami: 295 (#29 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 213 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fANMp_0actkdVR00
Strawser// Wikimedia

#14. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 515 (#3 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Migration from Richmond to Harrisonburg: 794 (#9 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 279 to Harrisonburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MuqCK_0actkdVR00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Chicago in 2014-2018: 571 (#91 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Richmond to Chicago: 514 (#16 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 57 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HLExX_0actkdVR00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#12. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Killeen in 2014-2018: 613 (#10 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Richmond to Killeen: 133 (#66 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 480 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SUjlu_0actkdVR00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 637 (#63 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Richmond to Atlanta: 1,624 (#3 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 987 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQeok_0actkdVR00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 658 (#76 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Richmond to Los Angeles: 259 (#33 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 399 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvCpS_0actkdVR00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 849 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Richmond to Roanoke: 964 (#7 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 115 to Roanoke https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12U4M4_0actkdVR00
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 850 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Migration from Richmond to Blacksburg: 1,004 (#5 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 154 to Blacksburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhF6k_0actkdVR00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Richmond to Baltimore: 746 (#10 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 142 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtCQ4_0actkdVR00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Richmond to Philadelphia: 606 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 403 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lijm8_0actkdVR00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 1,173 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 619 (#12 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 554 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcoyp_0actkdVR00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,650 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Migration from Richmond to Charlottesville: 1,561 (#4 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 89 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43fFfo_0actkdVR00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from New York in 2014-2018: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Richmond to New York: 975 (#6 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IKOGa_0actkdVR00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 7,361 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,225 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFEsP_0actkdVR00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond from Washington in 2014-2018: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Richmond to Washington: 7,679 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 2,923 to Richmond
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Philadelphia#Seattle#San Francisco#Wikicommons Metros#The U S Census Bureau#Tysto#Wikimedia Commons#Dayton#Md Wv#Minneapolis F11photo#Richmond Akhenaton06#Columbia Sanibel Sun#Richmond Atlpedia#Durham Daniel Slim#Myrtle Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.