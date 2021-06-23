Metros sending the most people to Richmond
Metros sending the most people to RichmondStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Richmond using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Richmond from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Dayton in 2014-2018: 170 (#30 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Richmond to Dayton: 2 (#220 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 168 to Richmond
#49. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 184 (#11 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Richmond to Hagerstown: 27 (#148 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 157 to Richmond
#48. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 184 (#79 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Richmond to Minneapolis: 214 (#45 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 30 to Minneapolis
#47. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Denver in 2014-2018: 190 (#85 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Richmond to Denver: 357 (#22 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 167 to Denver
#46. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Winchester in 2014-2018: 200 (#5 most common destination from Winchester)
- Migration from Richmond to Winchester: 78 (#90 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 122 to Richmond
#45. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Columbia in 2014-2018: 208 (#34 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Richmond to Columbia: 344 (#24 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 136 to Columbia
#44. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 211 (#22 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Richmond to Cape Coral: 170 (#51 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 41 to Richmond
#43. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Durham in 2014-2018: 212 (#31 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Richmond to Durham: 232 (#40 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 20 to Durham
#42. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 215 (#16 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Richmond to Myrtle Beach: 313 (#27 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 98 to Myrtle Beach
#41. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Akron in 2014-2018: 223 (#18 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Richmond to Akron: 27 (#148 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 196 to Richmond
#40. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Tampa in 2014-2018: 225 (#88 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Richmond to Tampa: 306 (#28 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 81 to Tampa
#39. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 232 (#36 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Richmond to Fayetteville: 943 (#8 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 711 to Fayetteville
#38. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 235 (#78 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Richmond to San Francisco: 141 (#62 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 94 to Richmond
#37. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Charleston in 2014-2018: 237 (#30 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Richmond to Charleston: 129 (#68 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 108 to Richmond
#36. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 239 (#72 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Richmond to St. Louis: 63 (#95 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 176 to Richmond
#35. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from El Paso in 2014-2018: 245 (#38 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Richmond to El Paso: 184 (#48 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 61 to Richmond
#34. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Riverside in 2014-2018: 248 (#84 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Richmond to Riverside: 176 (#50 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 72 to Richmond
#33. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Hartford in 2014-2018: 249 (#33 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Richmond to Hartford: 220 (#42 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 29 to Richmond
#32. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Winston in 2014-2018: 272 (#16 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Richmond to Winston: 146 (#57 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 126 to Richmond
#31. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 273 (#62 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Richmond to San Antonio: 223 (#41 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 50 to Richmond
#30. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Savannah in 2014-2018: 274 (#18 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Richmond to Savannah: 256 (#35 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 18 to Richmond
#29. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from San Diego in 2014-2018: 276 (#84 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Richmond to San Diego: 320 (#25 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 44 to San Diego
#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 298 (#42 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Richmond to Urban Honolulu: 267 (#32 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 31 to Richmond
#27. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Detroit in 2014-2018: 299 (#64 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Richmond to Detroit: 55 (#102 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 244 to Richmond
#26. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Orlando in 2014-2018: 309 (#55 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Richmond to Orlando: 372 (#20 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 63 to Orlando
#25. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Austin in 2014-2018: 332 (#45 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Richmond to Austin: 259 (#33 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 73 to Richmond
#24. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Dallas in 2014-2018: 334 (#93 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Richmond to Dallas: 460 (#19 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 126 to Dallas
#23. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 350 (#41 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Richmond to Kansas City: 161 (#53 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 189 to Richmond
#22. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 355 (#38 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Richmond to Jacksonville: 476 (#18 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 121 to Jacksonville
#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Boston in 2014-2018: 365 (#66 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Richmond to Boston: 244 (#39 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 121 to Richmond
#20. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 369 (#34 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Richmond to Raleigh: 527 (#15 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 158 to Raleigh
#19. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 394 (#12 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Richmond to Greensboro: 144 (#59 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 250 to Richmond
#18. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 412 (#41 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Richmond to Charlotte: 562 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 150 to Charlotte
#17. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Seattle in 2014-2018: 440 (#60 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Richmond to Seattle: 253 (#37 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 187 to Richmond
#16. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Staunton in 2014-2018: 504 (#3 most common destination from Staunton)
- Migration from Richmond to Staunton: 673 (#11 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 169 to Staunton
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Miami in 2014-2018: 508 (#57 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Richmond to Miami: 295 (#29 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 213 to Richmond
#14. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Harrisonburg in 2014-2018: 515 (#3 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Migration from Richmond to Harrisonburg: 794 (#9 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 279 to Harrisonburg
#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Chicago in 2014-2018: 571 (#91 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Richmond to Chicago: 514 (#16 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 57 to Richmond
#12. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Killeen in 2014-2018: 613 (#10 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Richmond to Killeen: 133 (#66 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 480 to Richmond
#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 637 (#63 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Richmond to Atlanta: 1,624 (#3 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 987 to Atlanta
#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 658 (#76 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Richmond to Los Angeles: 259 (#33 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 399 to Richmond
#9. Roanoke, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 849 (#3 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Richmond to Roanoke: 964 (#7 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 115 to Roanoke
#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 850 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Migration from Richmond to Blacksburg: 1,004 (#5 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 154 to Blacksburg
#7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 888 (#20 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Richmond to Baltimore: 746 (#10 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 142 to Richmond
#6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,009 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Richmond to Philadelphia: 606 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 403 to Richmond
#5. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 1,173 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 619 (#12 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 554 to Richmond
#4. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 1,650 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Migration from Richmond to Charlottesville: 1,561 (#4 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 89 to Richmond
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from New York in 2014-2018: 3,118 (#38 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Richmond to New York: 975 (#6 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 2,143 to Richmond
#2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 7,361 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,225 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 1,136 to Richmond
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Richmond from Washington in 2014-2018: 10,602 (#3 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Richmond to Washington: 7,679 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 2,923 to Richmond