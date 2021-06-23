Metros sending the most people to San Antonio
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to San Antonio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to San Antonio from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 358 (#23 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from San Antonio to New Orleans: 394 (#41 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 36 to New Orleans
#49. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Watertown in 2014-2018: 363 (#10 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from San Antonio to Watertown: 431 (#37 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 68 to Watertown
#48. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 367 (#19 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from San Antonio to Pensacola: 197 (#77 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 170 to San Antonio
#47. Longview, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Longview in 2014-2018: 377 (#5 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from San Antonio to Longview: 498 (#30 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 121 to Longview
#46. Victoria, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Victoria in 2014-2018: 382 (#3 most common destination from Victoria)
- Migration from San Antonio to Victoria: 146 (#94 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 236 to San Antonio
#45. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Miami in 2014-2018: 406 (#69 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from San Antonio to Miami: 313 (#53 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 93 to San Antonio
#44. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Boston in 2014-2018: 415 (#60 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from San Antonio to Boston: 341 (#46 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 74 to San Antonio
#43. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Riverside in 2014-2018: 426 (#54 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from San Antonio to Riverside: 300 (#57 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 126 to San Antonio
#42. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 427 (#55 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from San Antonio to San Francisco: 380 (#44 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 47 to San Antonio
#41. Tyler, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Tyler in 2014-2018: 439 (#4 most common destination from Tyler)
- Migration from San Antonio to Tyler: 266 (#64 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 173 to San Antonio
#40. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Waco in 2014-2018: 455 (#6 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from San Antonio to Waco: 621 (#24 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 166 to Waco
#39. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 458 (#33 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from San Antonio to Indianapolis: 120 (#105 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 338 to San Antonio
#38. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Crestview in 2014-2018: 462 (#9 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from San Antonio to Crestview: 388 (#42 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 74 to San Antonio
#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 469 (#30 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from San Antonio to Jacksonville: 159 (#88 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 310 to San Antonio
#36. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 485 (#5 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from San Antonio to Lubbock: 1,678 (#7 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 1,193 to Lubbock
#35. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 505 (#35 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from San Antonio to Sacramento: 220 (#70 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 285 to San Antonio
#34. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Savannah in 2014-2018: 523 (#6 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from San Antonio to Savannah: 143 (#96 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 380 to San Antonio
#33. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 524 (#11 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from San Antonio to Oklahoma City: 723 (#20 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 199 to Oklahoma City
#32. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 532 (#37 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from San Antonio to St. Louis: 305 (#56 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 227 to San Antonio
#31. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Columbia in 2014-2018: 539 (#9 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from San Antonio to Columbia: 168 (#84 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 371 to San Antonio
#30. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 597 (#6 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from San Antonio to Beaumont: 857 (#14 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 260 to Beaumont
#29. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 623 (#6 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from San Antonio to Gulfport: 216 (#72 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 407 to San Antonio
#28. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 643 (#31 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from San Antonio to Baltimore: 383 (#43 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 260 to San Antonio
#27. San Angelo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from San Angelo in 2014-2018: 730 (#1 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Migration from San Antonio to San Angelo: 258 (#68 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 472 to San Antonio
#26. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 739 (#44 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from San Antonio to Philadelphia: 712 (#22 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 27 to San Antonio
#25. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 748 (#18 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from San Antonio to Urban Honolulu: 768 (#19 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 20 to Urban Honolulu
#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from New York in 2014-2018: 781 (#101 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from San Antonio to New York: 714 (#21 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 67 to San Antonio
#23. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 788 (#56 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from San Antonio to Atlanta: 691 (#23 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 97 to San Antonio
#22. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Midland in 2014-2018: 851 (#4 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from San Antonio to Midland: 564 (#26 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 287 to San Antonio
#21. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Denver in 2014-2018: 901 (#25 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from San Antonio to Denver: 487 (#31 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 414 to San Antonio
#20. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 905 (#11 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from San Antonio to Colorado Springs: 967 (#11 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 62 to Colorado Springs
#19. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 949 (#16 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from San Antonio to Las Vegas: 349 (#45 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 600 to San Antonio
#18. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,041 (#4 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from San Antonio to Fayetteville: 473 (#33 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 568 to San Antonio
#17. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,114 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from San Antonio to San Diego: 516 (#29 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 598 to San Antonio
#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,300 (#26 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from San Antonio to Seattle: 593 (#25 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 707 to San Antonio
#15. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,382 (#9 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from San Antonio to Virginia Beach: 816 (#17 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 566 to San Antonio
#14. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from College Station in 2014-2018: 1,627 (#3 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from San Antonio to College Station: 2,247 (#4 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 620 to College Station
#13. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,641 (#19 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from San Antonio to Phoenix: 904 (#13 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 737 to San Antonio
#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,802 (#40 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from San Antonio to Chicago: 947 (#12 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 855 to San Antonio
#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,882 (#31 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from San Antonio to Washington: 1,826 (#6 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 56 to San Antonio
#10. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 1,961 (#1 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from San Antonio to Brownsville: 797 (#18 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 1,164 to San Antonio
#9. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Killeen in 2014-2018: 2,056 (#4 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from San Antonio to Killeen: 1,446 (#8 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 610 to San Antonio
#8. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 2,123 (#2 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from San Antonio to Corpus Christi: 1,875 (#5 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 248 to San Antonio
#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 2,145 (#26 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from San Antonio to Los Angeles: 849 (#15 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 1,296 to San Antonio
#6. Laredo, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Laredo in 2014-2018: 2,431 (#1 most common destination from Laredo)
- Migration from San Antonio to Laredo: 306 (#55 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 2,125 to San Antonio
#5. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from El Paso in 2014-2018: 2,520 (#2 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from San Antonio to El Paso: 1,434 (#9 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 1,086 to San Antonio
#4. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from McAllen in 2014-2018: 3,190 (#1 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from San Antonio to McAllen: 1,206 (#10 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 1,984 to San Antonio
#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Dallas in 2014-2018: 5,781 (#3 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from San Antonio to Dallas: 8,651 (#2 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 2,870 to Dallas
#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Houston in 2014-2018: 7,935 (#3 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from San Antonio to Houston: 8,398 (#3 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 463 to Houston
#1. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to San Antonio from Austin in 2014-2018: 8,427 (#3 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from San Antonio to Austin: 10,161 (#1 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 1,734 to Austin