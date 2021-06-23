Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Nashville

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nw0O_0actkUVm00
f11photo // Shutterstock

Metros sending the most people to Nashville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Nashville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Nashville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RMeM_0actkUVm00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Kingsport in 2014-2018: 372 (#5 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Migration from Nashville to Kingsport: 231 (#55 most common destination from Nashville)

- Net migration: 141 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhBXE_0actkUVm00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#49. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Omaha in 2014-2018: 378 (#18 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Nashville to Omaha: 161 (#73 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 217 to Nashville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKyow_0actkUVm00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 379 (#18 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Nashville to Pensacola: 170 (#69 most common destination from Nashville)

- Net migration: 209 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081ktB_0actkUVm00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#47. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 388 (#12 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Nashville to Tulsa: 89 (#107 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 299 to Nashville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZp6Y_0actkUVm00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Columbus in 2014-2018: 390 (#34 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Nashville to Columbus: 439 (#29 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 49 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18XYch_0actkUVm00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 392 (#14 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Nashville to Buffalo: 38 (#170 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 354 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhJGX_0actkUVm00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#44. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Durham in 2014-2018: 419 (#18 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Nashville to Durham: 242 (#54 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 177 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTv2p_0actkUVm00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#43. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 427 (#21 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Nashville to New Orleans: 272 (#47 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 155 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvEfa_0actkUVm00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#42. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 428 (#10 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Nashville to Baton Rouge: 34 (#176 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 394 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0qtS_0actkUVm00
Pixabay

#41. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 455 (#37 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Nashville to Sacramento: 38 (#170 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 417 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWBOu_0actkUVm00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#40. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Wichita in 2014-2018: 456 (#10 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Nashville to Wichita: 61 (#136 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 395 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywpHs_0actkUVm00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#39. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 481 (#12 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Nashville to Louisville/Jefferson County: 716 (#14 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 235 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGfHv_0actkUVm00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#38. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 485 (#44 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Nashville to Minneapolis: 800 (#12 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 315 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXwKg_0actkUVm00
Canva

#37. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 492 (#23 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Nashville to Cleveland: 115 (#89 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 377 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ti1ng_0actkUVm00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#36. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Riverside in 2014-2018: 509 (#47 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Nashville to Riverside: 441 (#28 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 68 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q0Top_0actkUVm00
Canva

#35. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 537 (#19 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Nashville to Cincinnati: 536 (#18 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 1 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMpev_0actkUVm00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#34. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 542 (#31 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Nashville to Kansas City: 426 (#33 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 116 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14O5BK_0actkUVm00
Public Domain

#33. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Seattle in 2014-2018: 599 (#51 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Nashville to Seattle: 254 (#51 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 345 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDmxC_0actkUVm00
Pixabay

#32. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 608 (#7 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Nashville to Huntsville: 342 (#40 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 266 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuFF6_0actkUVm00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#31. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 639 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Nashville to Raleigh: 364 (#36 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 275 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPZ6J_0actkUVm00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 649 (#28 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Nashville to Charlotte: 398 (#34 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 251 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RbIOp_0actkUVm00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#29. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Jackson in 2014-2018: 665 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Nashville to Jackson: 443 (#27 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 222 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvcee_0actkUVm00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 671 (#25 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Nashville to Orlando: 538 (#17 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 133 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D5Wym_0actkUVm00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Greenville in 2014-2018: 677 (#8 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Nashville to Greenville: 157 (#75 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 520 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oaE1h_0actkUVm00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#26. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 692 (#43 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Nashville to San Francisco: 331 (#41 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 361 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JE0L4_0actkUVm00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Denver in 2014-2018: 707 (#33 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Nashville to Denver: 428 (#32 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 279 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfcN5_0actkUVm00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 709 (#32 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Nashville to Tampa: 772 (#13 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 63 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2td3NV_0actkUVm00
Pixabay

#23. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Austin in 2014-2018: 741 (#20 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Nashville to Austin: 519 (#20 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 222 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KjUKL_0actkUVm00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 754 (#20 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Nashville to St. Louis: 448 (#26 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 306 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCf87_0actkUVm00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Boston in 2014-2018: 768 (#37 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Nashville to Boston: 519 (#20 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 249 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFKUa_0actkUVm00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#20. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 781 (#26 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Nashville to Detroit: 679 (#15 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 102 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1LLS_0actkUVm00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 797 (#2 most common destination from Bowling Green)
- Migration from Nashville to Bowling Green: 1,292 (#8 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 495 to Bowling Green https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2tQo_0actkUVm00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 826 (#34 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Nashville to Phoenix: 484 (#23 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 342 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3BKD_0actkUVm00
Pixabay

#17. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 843 (#16 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Nashville to San Antonio: 205 (#60 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 638 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CggDs_0actkUVm00
skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Houston in 2014-2018: 873 (#35 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Nashville to Houston: 519 (#20 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 354 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfxb9_0actkUVm00
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#15. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 874 (#2 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Nashville to Cleveland: 265 (#49 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 609 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ovhqs_0actkUVm00
M Floyd // Flickr

#14. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 891 (#7 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Nashville to Birmingham: 479 (#24 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 412 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgdKk_0actkUVm00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#13. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from North Port in 2014-2018: 926 (#5 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Nashville to North Port: 312 (#44 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 614 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48naRI_0actkUVm00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,161 (#45 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Nashville to Washington: 830 (#11 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 331 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgyC7_0actkUVm00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,230 (#33 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Nashville to Dallas: 1,765 (#6 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 535 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jtyBN_0actkUVm00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#10. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 1,494 (#2 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Nashville to Chattanooga: 2,128 (#5 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 634 to Chattanooga https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CJgsh_0actkUVm00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,599 (#33 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Nashville to Los Angeles: 1,189 (#9 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 410 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzAF3_0actkUVm00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 1,667 (#2 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Nashville to Johnson City: 554 (#16 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 1,113 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46bZM5_0actkUVm00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#23 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Nashville to Miami: 455 (#25 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 1,231 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKgv7_0actkUVm00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from New York in 2014-2018: 1,833 (#59 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Nashville to New York: 1,047 (#10 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 786 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04IEdU_0actkUVm00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 2,848 (#1 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Nashville to Clarksville: 2,349 (#3 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 499 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1pLZ_0actkUVm00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,867 (#12 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Nashville to Atlanta: 2,140 (#4 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 727 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rx84T_0actkUVm00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 3,208 (#23 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Nashville to Chicago: 1,579 (#7 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 1,629 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2iEk_0actkUVm00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#2. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 3,724 (#1 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Nashville to Memphis: 3,496 (#2 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 228 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ox6x7_0actkUVm00
David Wilson // Flickr

#1. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 3,901 (#1 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Nashville to Knoxville: 4,133 (#1 most common destination from Nashville)
- Net migration: 232 to Knoxville
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

